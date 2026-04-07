Watch: Umhlanga swimmer bags 5 medals in Abu Dhabi

Umhlanga resident Carryl van Bassen is still flying the South African flag high in masters swimming.

Last month, the 61-year-old returned from Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates where she took part in the Open Masters Games, winning five medals, reports Northglen News.

She joined more than 25 000 athletes from nations across the world that competed at the event.

The event was organised by the International Masters Games Association, with the next event set for Italy next year.

She won a gold in the open water swim, two silvers in the 50m and 200m breaststroke and two bronze medals in the 100m breaststroke and 200m freestyle events.

“I’ve known about this event for some time now and wanted to take part. I’m so glad I did because this was one of the best events I’ve competed in. It felt like the Olympic games; we had a two-hour opening ceremony and then a 40-minute drone show to end the games. The hospitality and the spirit around really made you feel like a rockstar,” she enthused.

Speaking on her performances, Van Bassen said she was pleased and faced her toughest opposition from Russian swimmer Svetlana Islamgaleeva.

“I lost to her in every final of the pool events, but I beat her in the open water swim (2.5km). I was extremely pleased with my performances as I achieved a personal best in the 200m breaststroke and in the open water even. I am very competitive and while some people find it a bit nerve-racking, I love to race. I’m already thinking about next year’s games and defending my title,” she said.

Van Bassen had little time to rest when she arrived back in SA and recently competed in the SA Masters Swimming Championship, where she won three golds in the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke races.

This was her fifth SA champs she has competed in.

A member of the Synergy Masters Swimming Club, Van Bassen said masters swimming has given her a great outlet to maintain her passion for swimming and improve her fitness levels.

“There is also a lot of fun and fellowship involved, but I enjoy the training and keeping fit,” she said.

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