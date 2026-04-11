Rugby community pays tribute to Stormers team manager

Stormers team manager Christopher ‘Chippie’ Solomon passed away this morning at the age of 64.

Solomon had served in the role since 2004, taking charge of over 350 matches in that time and providing an unmistakable presence on the touchline through the highs and lows of 21 seasons.

“This is devastating news for so many of us,” said Stormers director of rugby John Dobson. “Chippie was a remarkable man who was so much more than just a team manager.

“He has been synonymous with our team for so long and represented us with pride all over the world. The deep connection he held with players, coaches and his staff at the High Performance Centre was incredibly meaningful.

“We have just come back from a trip to France, which saw Chippie outdo himself with every detail and arrangement running impeccably.

“He will be remembered as a true rugby man, but more importantly as someone who was fiercely loyal and represented his community and family with distinction in all that he did. Chippie was nullis secundis [second to none].”

Stormers Rugby CEO Johan le Roux said a giant of the game had been lost.

“Chippie brought passion to everything he did and embodied the values of our sport. Our thoughts are with his family and all those whose lives he touched over what was an incredible career.

“Our supporters will all miss his familiar presence and the entire rugby community is in mourning over this sad loss.”

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said his legacy of service and devotion to rugby will never be forgotten.

Mr Mark Alexander: “It is with great sadness that we learnt of the passing of Christopher “Chippie” Solomon this morning. Since 2004, Chippie served with unwavering dedication as manager of the Stormers, guiding and supporting players and colleagues with humility and commitment.… pic.twitter.com/8cTEtUw7qj — Springboks (@Springboks) April 11, 2026

A life in rugby and education

A respected educator and administrator, a loving father and husband and a revered rugby man, Solomon will be missed by countless players, coaches, learners and staff whose lives he impacted over a full and significant career.

Husband to Pearl and father to Nina and Chad, Solomon also acted as a father figure within Stormers Rugby, providing guidance and support to generations of players who all knew him affectionately as ‘Uncle Chippie’.

A vibrant personality who was passionate about the people around him and defined by boundless energy and selfless work ethic, he was an invaluable community member who travelled the world with the Stormers and represented the team and people of the region with consummate professionalism.

Born in Newlands and raised in Bonteheuwel, Solomon was a teacher, coach and headmaster at Westridge High School in Mitchells Plain before moving into rugby administration.

Playing, coaching and administration career

A fearsome hooker and loose forward in his playing days, he represented Western Province Schools under the banner of the SA Rugby Union and was heavily involved in club rugby, serving as the life president of Kuilsriver Rugby Club.

He was appointed as a coach and selector of the SA Schools team, and moved into the professional structures as a team manager for various junior teams before taking up the position with the Stormers in 2004.

We have lost a legend of the game. The entire rugby community joins us in mourning the sad passing of DHL Stormers Team Manager Chippie Solomon.



He was 'nullis secundus'.



Full tribute 👇https://t.co/wLOFTi32YL pic.twitter.com/oIDLL59JKe — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) April 11, 2026

A sad day for rugby.

We extend our sincere condolences on the passing of @THESTORMERS Team Manager, Mr Chippie Solomon.

Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the entire Western Province rugby community during this difficult time.



#LionsPride pic.twitter.com/UVp6zb0Abm — Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) April 11, 2026

The post Stormers team manager dies appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.