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Hong Kong Sevens: Blitzboks to face New Zealand in semis after late win against Kenya

South Africa and Kenya scored four tries each, with successful conversations making up the points difference between the sides.

22 hours ago
Jacques van der Westhuizen 1 minute read
The Blitzboks will face New Zealand in the semi-finals tomorrow (April 19).

The Blitzboks scored two tries in the last 90 seconds to edge Kenya 26-22 in a tight Hong Kong World Championship Sevens tournament quarter-final earlier today, reports The Citizen.

Philip Snyman’s men will now face New Zealand in the semi-finals early Sunday, with kick-off at 08:00. The Blitzboks have never won the Hong Kong tournament.

In an eight-try thriller, the South Africans scored first through Selvyn Davids, before Kenya scored two tries of their own to take the lead.

Donavan Don then crossed for the Blitzboks, with the conversion giving the regular season series winners a 14-12 lead.

Kenya then again caught the South Africans off guard with their fast play and scored a double to take a 22-14 lead into the final seconds of the match.

But, a piece of individual brilliant by Quewin Nortje, who kicked the ball into space and controlled it well before crossing the tryline, and a late try by Siviwe Soyizwapi allowed the Blitzboks to break Kenyan hearts and win through to the last-four.

Earlier, the South Africans beat Argentina in their final pool A game to qualify for the quarterfinals.

22 hours ago
Jacques van der Westhuizen 1 minute read

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Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Jacques manages the daily sports offering for online and print at The Citizen. He previously worked as a senior rugby and golf writer for The Star and Independent Media’s weekend print and online publications. He has travelled extensively with the Springboks, touring to Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Argentina to cover tours and Test matches. He has also covered several World Sevens Series tournaments, including in Hong Kong. Jacques has covered well over 100 Test matches and numerous other rugby encounters across South Africa. He has also covered a number of the biggest golfing tournaments held in South Africa as well as the 2003 Cricket World Cup. He is passionate about all things sport, with athletics at the top of his great sporting loves. He has 25 years’ experience in mainstream media, as a writer, sub-editor and editor. He is a former recipient of a Sasol Springbok rugby writing award. If you give him a gap, he’ll talk all day about running, on the road and on trails. He’s run numerous marathons and also completed the famous Comrades ultra marathon in KZN. When he’s not running, you might find him on the golf course or squash court, two other favourites past-times.

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