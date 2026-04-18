Blitzboks charge into Hong Kong quarterfinals

The Blitzboks' quarter-final against the second-best third-placed team will take place at 12:28pm (SA time).

The Blitzboks bounced back from a heavy loss to Spain with a big win against Argentina to qualify for the Hong Kong Sevens quarter-finals.

The regular-season SVNS series winners scored six tries in a 38-0 romp in their final pool match on Saturday to finish top of Pool A on points difference (+24). Spain (+16) and Argentina (+7) also ended with six log points, with the latter missing out on points difference.

The Blitzboks’ quarter-final against the second-best third-placed team will take place at 12:28pm (SA time).

Needing a big win against Argentina to reach the quarter-finals, the Blitzboks raced into a 12-0 lead after tries from Sebastiaan Jobb and Ryan Oosthuizen.

A red card to Martiniano Arrieta left Argentina with six men for the rest of the match and the Blitzboks took full advantage, with Selvyn Davids and Tristan Leyds crossing to make it 26-0 at the break.

Leyds dotted down again early in the second half and Shilton van Wyk scored soon after.



This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.





