Blitzboks leave it late to down Kenya, now face New Zealand in Hong Kong semis

Both South Africa and Kenya scored four tries each, with successful conversations the difference between the sides.

The Blitzboks scored two tries in the last 90 seconds to edge Kenya 26-22 in a tight Hong Kong World Championship Sevens tournament quarter-final on Saturday.

Philip Snyman’s men will now face New Zealand in the semi-finals early Sunday, with kick-off at 8am. The Blitzboks have never won the Hong Kong tournament.

In an eight-try thriller, the South Africans scored first through Selvyn Davids, before Kenya scored two tries of their own to take the lead.

Donavan Don then crossed for the Blitzboks, with the conversion giving the regular season series winners a 14-12 lead.

Kenya then again caught the South Africans off guard with their fast play and scored a double to take a 22-14 lead into the final seconds of the match.

But, a piece of individual brilliant by Quewin Nortje, who kicked the ball into space and controlled it well before crossing the tryline, and a late try by Siviwe Soyizwapi allowed the Blitzboks to break Kenyan hearts and win through to the last-four.

Earlier, the South Africans beat Argentina in their final pool A game to qualify for the quarter-finals.