Long wait ends as SA badminton returns to global competition in Denmark

Johanita Scholtz believes South Africa’s recent domestic badminton competitions have provided the ideal launch pad for their return to the Uber Cup stage in Denmark from Friday to May 3, ending a 14-year absence from the global showpiece.

Benoni City Times reports Scholtz will spearhead a well-balanced national women’s team brimming with experience and emerging talent. The squad features Amy Ackerman, Elmé de Villiers, Anri Schoones and Chloe Lai.

The South African women’s number one, currently ranked third in Africa, says the SA Open and Melvill Cup, held at John Barrable Hall from last Monday to Friday, played a crucial role in sharpening combinations and building team chemistry ahead of the tournament.

“Playing in a tournament now, even the nationals beforehand, helps us prepare. If you had no tournament beforehand, it’s very hard to get into a competition like the Thomas and Uber Cup,” says Scholtz.

“This made it easier to assess what’s working and what’s not. Over the next few days, we’ll focus on refining those areas and making sure we’re ready when we get there.”

Amy Ackerman and Johanita Scholtz with their SA Open women’s doubles title.

Road back to the global stage

Team SA secured their place on the world stage after a commanding triumph at the All Africa Men’s and Women’s Team Championships in Botswana in February, earning the right to represent both the country and continent.

They will compete in the Uber Cup, the world women’s team championship named after former English player Elizabeth Uber, who envisioned a global women’s team event to mirror the men’s Thomas Cup.

Tough Group B challenge ahead

Drawn in a challenging Group B alongside powerhouses Japan (world No 4), Malaysia (No 5) and Ukraine (No 24), Scholtz is under no illusions about the task ahead, but remains defiant.

“One thing for sure is that we won’t give up. We will give our best. We will represent our country. We will hold our flag high. This is the first time in 14 years that we are going back, just watch out,” she says.

Olympic experience fuels belief

Drawing on her experience at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she was South Africa’s sole badminton representative, Scholtz believes the exposure proved the team belongs on the world stage.

“The Olympics is a much tougher competition, but it gave me a clear picture of what to expect at this level, the intensity, mental side and the quality of opposition. It also showed that we can compete against the best. It’s not impossible.”

Opening match

South Africa will open their campaign against Japan on Saturday at 08:30, in what promises to be a stern but exciting start to their long-awaited return.

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