Watch: Alberton athlete’s 100km run for community support

Alberton residents witnessed more than just a long-distance run on Sunday (May 3); they saw a story of perseverance, purpose and community spirit unfold step by step.

Alberton Record reports that local athlete Lance Stevens completed a gruelling 100km run in support of Easterns Touch Association, raising money to assist players, referees and teams who cannot afford to participate in the sport.

Personal motivation rooted in early struggle

For Stevens, the challenge was deeply personal.

“I couldn’t afford my first tour. My twin brother and I were sponsored by the president of our association at the time. Since then, I’ve made it my mission to give back,” he shared.

Having been part of the Easterns Touch community for 17 years, Stevens has grown from a player into a coach and referee, dedicating most of his years to the sport.

He says the reality of ‘pay-to-play’ has always weighed on him.

“I’ve seen players and teams miss out on opportunities. This is my commitment to making sure I can give back to those who can’t,” he explained.

Lyle and Lance Stevens. Photo: Supplied

A physical and mental battle

Starting at the Alberton Rugby Club and running a 5km loop, the challenge was far from easy.

“It was never just about completing a distance. As the hours passed, it became something far more honest. There were moments where everything in me was looking for a way out,” Stevens said.

As fatigue set in, the challenge shifted from physical strain to a deeply mental and emotional battle.

“My legs were heavy, my body was breaking down, and my mind kept offering reasons to stop. But something deeper kept me there, a quiet reminder of why I started,” he said.

Stevens described moments during the run where he felt overwhelmed and emotional, even turning to faith for strength.

“There were points where I broke. But in those moments, I found strength in something greater and realised I didn’t have to carry everything on my own,” he admitted.

Community support carried him through

Support from the community played a crucial role in helping him push through.

“The messages, the people who showed up. I genuinely felt carried by that. It reminded me this was never just about me. It was about something bigger,” he said.

Giving back through the Easterns Angel Fund

Money raised through the initiative will go towards the Easterns fundraising initiative, helping ensure more players have access to opportunities in sport.

“For Easterns Touch, this allows us to assist those in need and change lives, just like mine was changed,” Stevens added.

By the end of the day, Stevens crossed the finish line not just with tired legs but with a renewed sense of purpose.

“It gave me perspective, connection and a reminder that real growth comes when you choose to stay, even when it’s hard,” he said.

For Alberton residents, his journey stands as a powerful example of how one person’s determination can uplift an entire community.

Watch the video:

@albertonrecord Alberton residents recently witnessed more than just a long-distance run on May 3; they saw a story of perseverance, purpose and community spirit unfold step by step. Local athlete Lance Stevens completed a gruelling 100km run in support of Easterns Touch Association, raising funds to assist players, referees and teams who cannot afford to participate in the sport. Full story on albertonrecord.co.za ♬ I Run – HAVEN. & Kaitlin Aragon

*The article has been amended since it was first published to state money raised will go to the Easterns fundraising initiative and not the Easterns Angel Fund.

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