Boks boss Rassie to receive Order of Ikhamanga

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus, who not too long ago was awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of the North-West for his contribution to rugby, is now going to receive one of the highest national honours from the presidency.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to award Erasmus the Order of Ikhamanga during a ceremony on Tuesday next week.

The announcement was made yesterday by Chancellor of the National Orders Phindile Baleni, who said Erasmus would be among 40 recipients honoured this year.

Erasmus has turned the Boks into the leading team in the world and been at the forefront of two successful Rugby World Cup-winning campaigns, in 2019 and 2023. He took charge of the national team in 2018.

The Order of Ikhamanga is awarded to South Africans who have excelled in fields including sport, arts, culture and journalism.

Baleni praised Erasmus for his impact both on and off the field during the Springboks’ recent period of success.

“His inspirational leadership in national and international rugby has propelled the Springboks to repeated Rugby World Cup championships,” she said, according to sarugbymag.co.za.

“Victory on the field of play has advanced social cohesion among South Africans and raised the nation’s esteem in the international community.”

The national orders recognise individuals who have made significant contributions to building a democratic and united South Africa.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi received the same honour in 2023.

This article was first published by The Citizen.

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