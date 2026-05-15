Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Boks boss Rassie to receive Order of Ikhamanga

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Compiled by Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

15 May 2026

08:02 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The Boks boss has been the mastermind behind two World Cup wins.

Rassie Erasmus

Rassie Erasmus, head coach of South Africa. Picture: Franco Arland/Getty Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus, who not too long ago was awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of the North-West for his contribution to rugby, is now going to receive one of the highest national honours from the presidency.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to award Erasmus the Order of Ikhamanga during a ceremony on Tuesday next week.

The announcement was made on Thursday by Chancellor of the National Orders Phindile Baleni, who said Erasmus would be among 40 recipients honoured this year.

Erasmus has turned the Boks into the leading team in the world and been at the forefront of two successful World Cup winning campaigns, in 2019 and 2023. He took charge of the national team in 2018.

The Order of Ikhamanga is awarded to South Africans who have excelled in fields including sport, arts, culture and journalism.

Baleni praised Erasmus for his impact both on and off the field during the Springboks’ recent period of success.

“His inspirational leadership in national and international rugby has propelled the Springboks to repeated Rugby World Cup championships,” she said, according to sarugbymag.co.za.

“Victory on the field of play has advanced social cohesion among South Africans and raised the nation’s esteem in the international community.”

The national orders recognise individuals who have made significant contributions to building a democratic and united South Africa.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi received the same honour in 2023.

RELATED ARTICLES

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Rassie Erasmus Springboks (Bokke/Boks)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ANC factions circle but Ramaphosa still holds the upper hand
News Why your R10 no longer stretches the same
Education More than 360 000 undocumented pupils are South African, exposing a systemic crisis
News Dunga paints grim picture of Gauteng’s finances amid R173bn municipal debt
News Ramaphosa fires social development minister Tolashe amid mounting allegations

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News