Listless Bafana sunk by Mexico in World Cup opener

Bafana lose 2-0 and have two players sent off.

Bafana Bafana’s 2026 Fifa World Cup campaign got off to a dreadful start on Thursday as they were beaten 2-0 by Mexico in the opening match of the tournament at the Azteca Stadium.

Bafana lack ambition

It wasn’t so much the fact that Hugo Broos’ side lost to the host nation, in front of their passionate home support in Mexico City, that disappointed. It was more the nature of a display that completely lacked ambition.

And there was also an absence of discipline as Bafana were reduced to nine men. Sphephelo Sithole was sent off for a professional foul, while substitute Themba Zwane also saw red for striking Roberto Alvarado with his arm late on. Mexico also had defender Cesar Montes sent off in stoppage time on a busy night for Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio.

Bafana will need to show far more courage and composure against Czechia and South Korea in their next two Group A matches, if they are to have any chance of reaching the knockout rounds.

Broos went into the game with two strikers – Lyle Foster and Iqraam Rayners. That, however, was a deception in a set up that was ultra-defensive.

Bafana’s plan initially was clearly to soak up the pressure and hit Mexico on the break. But that was all in the wastepaper bin just nine minutes into the game.

Ronwen Williams had done superbly to get down low to his right to keep out a Raul Jimenez effort in the 5th minute.

Bafana concede

In the 9th minute, however, his short pass out from the back to Sithole was like a magnet for Mexico’s high press. Sithole needed to be far quicker once he received the ball and was robbed by Erik Lira.

The ball fell to Julian Quinones, who fired home through the legs of Williams.

Bafana had to up the ante after that but while they had more possession, they were unable to even have a shot until the 38th minute. Foster headed Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s cross wide of target.

Mexico came close to doubling their lead before the break, Williams again saving well from Jimenez, before Quinones’ effort came back off the post.

Bafana nearly conceded again right at the start of the second half. Williams’ pass out from the back was intercepted by the Mexican press. And Brian Gutierrez ended up firing just over the bar.

Sithole sees red

And it all got far worse for Bafana and Sithole in the 49th minute. Gutierrez burst clear of the Bafana defence, and Sithole brought him down, giving the referee no option but to show a straight red card.

Mexico didn’t initially capitalise on their one man advantage, with the crowd in the Azteca growing increasingly frustrated. But that frustration was transformed into joy in the 68th minute, as Roberto Alvarado swung in a cross, and Jimenez arrived unmarked at the back post to head home.

Zwane then saw red after a VAR check, and in stoppage time, so did Mexico defender Montes for needlessly clattering into Khuliso Mudau.