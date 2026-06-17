URC final: Matfield backs Bulls forwards to grind out win

The Bulls will need to produce a full 80-minute performance, grinding out the game with forward supremacy and scrum dominance, to earn penalties if they want to win their URC final against Leinster on Friday night (June 19), reports The Citizen.

According to former Springbok and Bulls captain Victor Matfield, who addressed the media at a United Rugby Championship round table with former Leinster captain Isa Nacewa yesterday (June 16).

Bulls have belief

The Bulls are chasing their first URC title after reaching the final four times in the last five years.

Friday’s clash is at the same venue as last year – Croke Park in Dublin – where Leinster turned in a near-perfect performance to thrash the Bulls 32-7.

Afterwards, former coach Jake White said no URC-playing team could beat that Leinster team when it was at full strength and playing at home.

This time, new coach Johan Ackermann confidently said his charges are up to the task.

The Bulls are at full strength this time, on an eight-game winning streak in the URC, and carrying momentum after securing a massive 22-21 comeback win over Glasgow Warriors in Edinburgh in the semi-final.

Forwards to grind out the win

While Nacewa said Leinster would be buoyed at home on a Friday night playing James Lowe’s last game for the team, and still wanting to make amends for their Champions Cup final defeat to Bordeaux-Begles, Matfield banked on the Bulls to finally get over the line.

“Leinster must be the favourites at home. But I think the Bulls are going to graft away for the full 80-minutes and they must be at their utmost best as they administer their poison,” said Matfield.

“The Bulls will need to be ultra-physical if they want to compete in this final, but I just think the momentum and belief that they have created in the last eight to 10 weeks is there, and the unity they have is fantastic.”

The Bulls won three scrum turnovers during their 45-14 quarter-final win over Munster at Loftus, and it is in the set-piece that Matfield said is “where they can win it.”

“If they can win penalties there, they will be dangerous. So I predict the Bulls by one in a low-scoring match.”

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