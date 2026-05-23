Champions Cup result: Bielle-Biarrey, Lucu inspire Bordeaux past Leinster to Champions Cup defence

Leinster drew first blood before Bordeaux scored 28 unanswered points in the first half, making life difficult for Leinster to come back.

Winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey scored two tries and captain Maxime Lucu bagged 21 points as Bordeaux-Begles defended their Champions Cup crown with a 41-19 hammering of Leinster in Bilbao on Saturday.

Bielle-Biarrey and Lucu with one try contributed to their side’s five touchdowns in a powerful display to cement French clubs’ recent stranglehold over the competition, with Top 14 sides winning the tournament every year since 2021.

Despite opening the scoring after just nine minutes, Leinster failed to add to their four Champions Cup successes and lost a record-extending fifth straight final having last lifted the trophy in the Basque city in 2018.

Bordeaux-Begles coach Yannick Bru was able to pick a full-strength side including in-form Bielle-Biarrey and the controlling Lucu, who grew up barely a two-hour drive away the other side of the French border.

Experienced winger axed

Leinster boss Leo Cullen chose to omit experienced winger James Lowe from the matchday squad with New Zealand’s Rieko Ioane starting on the left flank instead.

In almost 30 degrees Celsius heat Leinster pounced on their first venture into Bordeaux-Begeles’ 22m as winger Tommy O’Brien crossed out wide in front of a sold-out San Mames.

By the first quarter and the heat-enforced water break, the French side had re-taken the lead to 14-7.

It came thanks to efforts from Lucu and winger Pablo Uberti, two of Bordeaux-Begles’ five Basque players who this week received Athletic Bilbao shirts as gifts from the football club that are full-time residents of the San Mames stadium.

Bru’s side took full control of the tie by the interval with three further touchdowns to cap a dominant first half with Leinster helpless.

Bielle-Biarrey claimed a 12-minute double and centre Yoram Moefana strolled over from 80m after intercepting a Harry Byrne pass with Lucu adding a further three conversions to make it 35-7 in a record half-time score for a Champions Cup final.

World-class finishing

Bielle-Biarrey’s second effort illustrated his world-class finishing ability as he sidestepped two Leinster players in no space to find his way to the line, and the 22-year-old was named the tournament’s player of the season just before full-time.

During the break Bru warned on French television a red card would be the major risk in his outfit losing the game and 90 seconds into the second half his warning almost came true.

Lucu was yellow carded for grabbing hair as he tackled opposition lock Joe McCarthy by the collar of his shirt, which gave Leinster a short-lived boost on the field.

In the half-back’s absence McCarthy jumped over to score to cut Bordeaux-Begles’ lead to 35-12.

Lucu returned to settle the ship with two penalties with a quarter of an hour to play to send the thousands of Bordeaux-Begles fans delirious.

Centre Gary Ringrose scored a consolation for Leinster, whose long wait for another Champions Cup crown goes on.