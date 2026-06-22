Teenage daredevil dives into icy waters of Emmarentia Dam

While many Johannesburg residents were reaching for an extra jersey as temperatures hovered around 14°C over the weekend, a dauntless 16-year-was pulling on his wetsuit and preparing to plunge into the chilly waters of Emmarentia Dam, reports Northcliff Melville Times.

Shaan Strydom, a learner from Northcliff High School, joined Emmarentia-based Normalair Underwater Club for its annual Polar Bear Dive, an event that coincides with the Southern Hemisphere winter solstice and combines adventure with community service by removing litter and unwanted items from the dam bed.

Taking part in the icy challenge had long been on Strydom’s bucket list.

“I’ve always wanted to experience what it feels like to dive in such cold water, and now I’ve finally done it,” he said.

Although an experienced diver, this was his first Polar Bear Dive. Armed with his regular dive gear, a warm suit and what he described as ‘the mentality that the water will be cold,’ Strydom entered the murky waters with a smile.

“It was very, very cold,” he laughed.

Shaan Strydom takes one last deep breath before going under the water. Photo: Neo Phashe

Visibility underwater was limited, making the experience both exciting and unpredictable.

“You don’t always know which direction you’re going. You start going one way and end up somewhere completely different.”

Part of the day’s mission was to help clean the dam, but Strydom admitted he also hoped to uncover some treasure. He surfaced with a golf ball and a fishing lure.

“I guess it’s better than nothing,” he joked.

Diving runs in the family. His parents, Minda and Tjaart Strydom, have been divers since before he was born, and Shaan grew up accompanying them on boats.

“My whole life, I’ve wanted to do this.”

One of his favourite memories remains a shark dive in Sodwana Bay last December.

“It made me realise how blessed I am to experience something like that.”

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