Gauteng soccer team demands answers over unpaid tournament winnings

Community members and football teams are demanding answers following allegations that the winners of the On-On Winter Games soccer tournament have not received the promised R100 000 cash prize, reports African Reporter.

The tournament, organised by Dlozi Sibeko, took place from June 13 to 16 and featured 16 teams competing for a R100 000 winner-takes-all prize, along with medals, a trophy and a soccer kit.

Speaking on behalf of Tsemonate FC, the winning team, coach Zakhele Mphethi said the players are frustrated after allegedly failing to receive the promised rewards.



“We played the game fair and square, but encountered issues afterwards. During the launch of the tournament, we were promised a cash prize of R100 000, medals, a cup and a kit. We have not received any of those things except for a trip,” said Mphethi.



He said all 16 teams honoured their commitments and took part as expected.



“We played all our matches and were then treated this badly,” said Mphethi.



According to Mphethi, the organisers allegedly told the winning team that payment would be made after the tournament concluded.



He claimed further promises were made that payment would be processed on June 17.



“He promised to come on June 17 but did not arrive. We even went to the police station but did not open a case at the time. It now seems as if we may have to do so,” he said.



Mphethi also claimed that attempts to contact the organiser have been unsuccessful.



“The organiser cannot be reached by telephone or through people close to him. We simply want to be paid what is rightfully ours. Parents and team members are left frustrated,” he said.

The team is yet to receive their winnings. Photo: Nqobile Kraai

Meanwhile, High Time Entertainment founder Parris Shaker has distanced his company from the tournament’s financial aspects, stating that his role was limited to event management and logistics.

Shaker said he was approached by the event owner to manage the tournament after being assured that all prize money and related costs had already been secured.



“The tournament was not a High Time Entertainment event. It was branded as the On-On Winter Games.

“My role was to manage the event and its logistics,” said Shaker.



He said team affiliation fees were paid directly into the organiser’s account and that High Time Entertainment did not handle any tournament funds.



“We did not receive or manage any of the money. Our responsibility was to oversee the logistics, fixtures and operations of the tournament from start to finish,” he added.



Shaker said challenges emerged during the tournament, including concerns raised by referees regarding payment.



He said an agreement had been reached that referees would be paid by the Springs Local Football Association after the tournament.



According to Shaker, referees and several service providers, including medical personnel, CPF members, commentators and sound technicians, have since been paid.



He also said neither he nor members of his team have received payment for their services.

“Our entire team has not received any money whatsoever,” he said.



When addressing allegations that the event was a scam, Shaker rejected the description.



“The tournament cannot be called a scam simply because the competition took place. The teams affiliated, the matches were played, the tournament was completed, and a winner was crowned,” he mentioned.



He maintained that the sporting side of the tournament was conducted in accordance with the rules and standards approved by SAFA structures, with match officials appointed by the Springs Local Football Association.



Shaker expressed sympathy for the winning team but said High Time Entertainment was not responsible for the prize money.



“We understand the winning team’s frustration because they won fairly. Unfortunately, we were not in possession of the prize money, trophies, kit or medals. Those matters were outside our scope of work,” he emphasised.

He further revealed that he had been advised not to communicate directly with the winning team after learning that a complaint may have been lodged with police.



“We were informed that a case may be opened and were advised not to engage directly with the team as the matter could become a legal issue,” he cited.



Shaker said efforts are ongoing to engage the event owner in the hope of finding a resolution and ensuring all outstanding commitments are honoured.



At the time of publication, attempts to obtain comment from tournament organiser Dlozi Sibeko were unsuccessful.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.