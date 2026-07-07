Gauteng social worker aims to drive more women into motorsport

Changing the narrative of what has long been considered a predominantly male sport is the 24-year-old Nicole Donker-Torres, who has already made an impression at the 2026 Simola Hillclimb in Knysna and is set to return for this prestigious event in 2027, reports Mossel Bay Advertiser.

Driven by a passion to inspire the next generation of female racers, this Gauteng social worker is using her growing motorsport platform to encourage more girls and women to pursue careers behind the wheel.

She believes motorsport should be more accessible to women and young girls, a vision that led her and her business partner, Theo Vermaak, to launch a women-focused single-seater racing initiative.

“We wanted to build a car specifically with women in mind and create greater awareness and opportunities for female drivers. Motorsport is something I’m incredibly passionate about, and I want more girls to believe they belong in the sport,” Donker-Torres said.

Motorsport has been part of her life from an early age. Her father, Graham Donker, competed in various racing categories, including karting, Formula M single-seaters, Polo Cup and classic Minis, inspiring both Nicole and her brother, Tyron, to follow in his footsteps.

“I’ve been around racetracks since I was only a few weeks old. I started karting before moving into circuit racing. I know I may never become the next superstar, but if I can help create an opportunity for a young girl who could, then I’ve achieved something worthwhile,” she said.

A key part of that mission is the development of a 2025 Forza 3H Formula Vee, affectionately known as ‘Rosie’. The bright pink racecar was intentionally designed to attract young girls and demonstrate that motor sport can be both approachable and attainable.

Nicole Donker-Torres powers ‘Rosie’, her 2025 Forza 3H Formula Vee, during the Simola Hillclimb. Photo: Rob Till

“Our goal is to get girls involved from a young age. Racing shouldn’t only be for people with huge budgets, so we wanted to build something affordable while creating excitement around women in motorsport,” Donker-Torres said.

The Simola Hillclimb provided the ideal stage to introduce both the project and the new car. Donker-Torres and Vermaak entered the event before the vehicle had even been completed, believing the internationally recognised competition would offer maximum exposure.



Competing in the single-seater, sports car and sports prototypes category during King of the Hill, Donker-Torres faced a steep learning curve. The 2026 Simola Hillclimb marked the first time she had properly driven the newly completed car, having previously completed only a handful of laps in another Formula Vee.

Despite experiencing gear selection problems during the opening day, she delivered an impressive performance, recording a best qualifying time of 52.516 seconds to finish fourth in the C1 class, narrowly missing out on a place in the class finals.

Reflecting on her debut, Donker-Torres described the experience as unforgettable.



“The Simola Hillclimb was absolutely incredible. The atmosphere and energy are unlike anything else, and interacting with the spectators made it even more special. Seeing young girls excited because the car is pink and because I’m a female driver was exactly what we hoped for. Many climbed into the car for photos and told me they wanted to race one day. Hearing people shout: ‘Go Rosie!’ after my runs was something I’ll never forget,” she said.

Looking ahead, Donker-Torres confirmed that the Forza women’s single-seaters series is expected to launch in 2027, with plans to return to the Simola Hillclimb.



“We’ll definitely be back, whether it’s with Rosie or something new. We want to keep growing women’s motor sport and inspire even more girls to get involved.”

The 17th edition of the Simola Hillclimb is scheduled to take place in Knysna from April 29 to May 2, 2027.

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