Durban’s 2027 Cricket World Cup innings begins

Durban is one step closer to welcoming the world’s best cricketers after the city approved a host city agreement with Cricket SA and earmarked R600 000 for preparations, reports Berea Mail.

The sum of R600 000 has been provided in the 2026/27 financial year budget to aid eThekwini Municipality’s bid to host some of the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup matches.

The 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is scheduled to be played in SA, Zimbabwe, and Namibia from October 4 to November 21. To bring the action to the city, the Full Council has approved the municipality entering into an agreement with Cricket SA to host matches.

Municipal spokesperson Mandla Nsele said the Council also authorised the city manager to sign the Host City Agreement on behalf of the municipality.



The Executive Director for Community Services has been designated as the lead executive responsible for co-ordinating the implementation of the Host City Agreement within the municipality.

“The agreement will enable Durban to participate in the hosting of this globally recognised tournament, which is expected to attract international visitors, media coverage, commercial partners and cricket supporters to the city,” said Nsele.

The city anticipates a major economic boost by hosting the Cricket World Cup matches as the event is also expected to support local business opportunities, job creation and skills development.

“An allocation of R600 000 has been provided in the 2026/27 financial year budget to support preparatory and implementation activities linked to the City’s Host City obligations,” said Nsele.

He added that the council noted that the full scope of municipal responsibilities.



“Operational requirements will be finalised during the implementation process and will be incorporated into future budgeting and approval processes”, Nsele said.

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