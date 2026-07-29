New Kia Seltos to launch in SA

Based on Hyundai-Kia’s updated K3 platform, the new Seltos measures 4 430mm in length and 1 830mm in width – increases of 65 and 30mm over the outgoing model, respectively.

The second-generation Seltos’ wheelbase is 80mm longer, at 2 690mm. The increase in dimensions has translated to a roomier cabin, with Kia also claiming a boot capacity of 536 litres (up 103 litres over the first iteration, which claimed top honours in CAR magazine’s 2025 SUV Shootout).

As Car Magazine reported in May 2026, the local Seltos range will retain the South Korean automaker’s 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine option. As a reminder, the 1.5CRDi unit, which is also employed by the Carens seven-seater, produces 85 kW and 250 N.m of torque – the latter available from a low 1 500 r/min. The 1.5CRDi powertrain is coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission.

As before, a petrol powertrain will also be available. From what we understand, the latter will come in the form of the current 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder unit producing 84kW and 144Nm. The atmospheric four-pot is available with either a six-speed manual or continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Currently exclusive to the outgoing flagship, GT Line variant, the 1.5T-GDI unit could also be on offer. The 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol produces 118kW and 253Nm, delivered to the front axle via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

New Kia Seltos SA launch date

The new Kia Seltos will launch in SA in August 2026. Local pricing and specification will be announced closer to the launch date.

Likely model-dependent, the new Seltos’ redesigned cabin plays host to dual 12.3-inch displays for instrumentation and infotainment, respectively. Sited between the former and latter items, climate is operated via a 5.0-inch touchscreen.

Higher-specced models could also gain a 12.0-inch head-up display, along with Harman Kardon or Bose audio systems, and a panoramic sunroof.

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The post New Kia Seltos set for imminent SA launch appeared first on CAR Magazine.

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