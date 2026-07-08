Vosloorus hurdler targets medal at Glasgow Commonwealth Games

After enduring one of the most difficult moments of his career earlier this year, South African 400m hurdles star Sabelo Dhlamini has turned heartbreak into motivation after earning selection for Team South Africa for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

According to Germiston City News, Dhlamini is part of the 112-member Team SA squad announced by South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks on June 14.

The Vosloorus athlete missed out on defending his national title at the ASA senior track and field championships in Stellenbosch in April, a setback that ultimately cost him a place in the South African team for the African Championships in Ghana.

Back to the drawing board

However, Dhlamini went back to the drawing board, refusing to let the disappointment define his season.

“It hurt my feelings a lot, but my coach was emotionally stronger than I was. He reminded me that the season is long and there are still opportunities. This selection is a chance to show why I deserve to be on the team.”

A great honour

The Commonwealth Games call-up is particularly significant given the limited size of the South African squad.

“It’s a very big achievement, especially because the team is so small. A lot of athletes who deserved to go couldn’t make it. To be among the select few is a great honour.”

The Central Gauteng hurdler believes his failure at the national championships stemmed largely from circumstances before the race.

“We stood in the rain for about 20 minutes before the start and mentally I wasn’t where I needed to be. I quit on myself that day. But I’ve grown from that experience and I’m ready for whatever comes.

Stepping stone to Los Angeles

The Glasgow Games will mark his debut at the multi-sport showpiece, which he describes as a crucial stepping stone towards his ultimate dream of competing at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Having already achieved success on the domestic circuit, Dhlamini’s focus is firmly on securing his first major international medal.

“I’ve won everything domestically. What I don’t have is an international medal. Getting onto that podium is the only goal in my mind.”

After a successful European season, where he raced in Sweden, Czechia and Finland over the past month, Dhlamini believes he is nearing peak form.

“I’m in good shape. Now it’s about executing when it matters. We’re chasing that medal.”

He said his earliest memory of the Commonwealth Games includes watching Mbulaeni Mulaudzi win the 800m gold in 2002, as well as 1994 and 1998 silver medallist Ezekiel Sepeng.

The multi-sport event begins on July 23 and will conclude on August 2.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.