Chinese Association turns unused Rivonia rooftop into sports hub

An untapped concrete parking lot at Rivonia Central in Johannesburg has been transformed into a vibrant rooftop sports hub, following the official launch of The Chinese Association’s (TCA) new multi-purpose courts, reports Sandton Chronicle.

The dynamic new venue came alive on Saturday (July 11) drawing players, families and local residents to celebrate a space now dedicated to basketball, netball and volleyball.

According to TCA chairperson Daniel Lee this community-driven project was born out of the Chinese community’s deep passion for basketball and a desire to create a central venue for social connection,

“The Chinese community loves basketball, so we’ve always wanted to have a central place where everybody can enjoy the sport,” Lee explained. “We chose this ground because we’re familiar with the building owner, and the parking area was completely underutilised. We saw a brilliant opportunity to repurpose the concrete into proper sports courts.”

Although the initiative was driven by the TCA, Lee stressed that the facility is open to the broader public. “Whoever wants to play basketball, host a tournament or even have a party here is welcome to use the courts.”

The venue already serves as home to a growing youth basketball programme. Every Friday evening, around 40 to 50 children aged between five and 13 gather to train and compete in their own mini-league, while adults of all ages also make use of the courts.

“We’ve got former basketball players who are now parents, and their children have grown up playing the game. We call them the minis, and they now have a small basketball community,” said Lee. “They come here every Friday night to practise. There is no age limit; our youngest players are five years old, and our oldest are in their 40s and 50s.”

Lee hopes the new facility will continue to bring people together, encourage active lifestyles and provide a welcoming sporting hub for residents from all backgrounds.

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