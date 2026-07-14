Bok tickets too expensive? Price review promised

Ticket prices for the Springboks’ opening test of the year against England at Ellis Park were slashed by SA Rugby (Saru) after slow sales, with the cheapest seats dropping from R950 to R450.

Similarly, a crowd of 45 053 attended the clash between the Boks and Scotland at the 50 000-capacity Loftus Versfeld last Saturday, where unsold tickets were priced between R1 050 and R2 500.

Saru admits pricing misstep

Yesterday (July 13), Saru president Mark Alexander acknowledged the growing public outcry, stating the governing body has noted concerns about ticket pricing and recognises that certain categories need careful review and revision.

Alexander pointed out that SA Rugby recorded a loss in 2025, making allegations of “greed” over ticket pricing unfounded.

MALLETT: Make Bok Test tickets affordable

“Our commercial strategies are designed to cover the cost of running rugby in South Africa, not to generate profits,” Alexander said.

“Springbok Test matches generate significant economic impact, contributing to the broader economy while promoting our country on the global stage. Rugby is not just a sport, but a powerful driver of national pride and international recognition.”

“Our objective is clear: To balance the financial sustainability of the sport with the imperative of keeping rugby accessible to all South Africans. Accordingly, SA Rugby will review its ticketing framework for the 2027 season and beyond, implementing the necessary adjustments to ensure our approach remains both sustainable and supporter-focused.”

The post SA Rugby to review ticket pricing appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.

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