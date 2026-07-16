Comrades ‘bigger than any person or organisation’

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has issued a statement saying next year’s race, the 100th in the history of the Comrades Marathon, will go ahead as planned, reports Northglen News.

Media reports had shown that KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) had threatened legal action saying the race dates for next year had not been approved with suggestions the 2027 edition would not go ahead.

However, in a statement issued yesterday evening (July 15), the CMA said “inaccurate and incomplete statements from various bodies” necessitate the confirmation of next year’s race scheduled to take place on June 13.

“The Comrades Marathon is bigger than any person or organisation. Thanks to our wonderful host cities, partners, sponsors and community of runners, volunteers and supporters, the planning and permissions relating to the 100th running are moving full steam ahead,” said CMA Chairperson Mark Leathers.

According to the CMA, they met with Athletics South Africa (ASA) and KZNA on July 10 to discuss various matters.

“A CMA members special general meeting is being scheduled to take place on August 1, where our members will decide on the way forward in relation to the athletics federation affiliation matters,” explained Leathers.

“The CMA remains dedicated to working hand-in-hand with all stakeholders in the best interests of the sport, the running community, and all who hold the Comrades Marathon dear,” he adds.

“All options will be thoroughly discussed at the upcoming SGM, following which the CMA will announce its plans for the road forward.”

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