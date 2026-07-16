Polokwane pacer helps set Guinness World Record in London

Polokwane Athletics Club star Bothwell Matewe has helped secure a Guinness World Record for the ‘Most Accurate Pacers’ at the 2026 TCS London Marathon.

The South African Comrades Marathon ‘bus driver’ and pacer represented the country in London from April 23 to 27, only learning on June 16 that the pacing team had officially achieved the record.

“I feel incredibly happy and have a huge sense of fulfilment,” he told Polokwane Observer.

The human metronomes of marathon running

In long-distance running, a pacing team acts as a crew of living, breathing metronomes. These highly experienced athletes run the race at a perfectly calculated, unwavering speed to help thousands of ordinary runners hit their specific time goals.

Affectionately known in South African running circles as bus drivers, pacers carry highly visible flags or balloons showing their target finish time.

Fellow runners, or ‘passengers’, simply lock onto their pace and follow them across the finish line without having to stress about checking their own watches.

5th year as an official pacer

This was Matewe’s fifth year as an official pacer and his second appearance at the London Marathon.

“Running the TCS London Marathon is epic and pacing it is colossal. Being part of this race’s milestones is monumental – it’s simply mind-blowing,” he said.

Matewe, who is also a broadcaster at Energy FM and co-host of its breakfast show, was part of the Blue Wave pacing team for the sub-six-hour bus alongside David Goodwin.

“We had a collective responsibility to deliver, and we did indeed,” he said.

At the time of the race, Matewe had no idea that their performance would earn a place in the Guinness World Records. “It was just business as usual,” he said.

Careful preparation is key to accuracy

According to Matewe, meticulous preparation and deep experience were key to maintaining an accurate pace throughout the marathon.

“Pace bands and mile markers assisted, and the GPS always does the trick. I felt privileged because I paced the exact same time in 2025, so I was already familiar with the route,” he said.

Staying on target requires constant concentration. “The crowds can easily consume you as you run,” he explained.

His preparation included an early night and a healthy pre-race meal. Once the race begins, he briefs his passengers on their strategy, including when to walk and when to run, ensuring they are prepared for every stage of the course.

1st Limpopo pacer at World Marathon Major

Matewe said he is especially proud to be the first pacer from Limpopo to serve at a World Marathon Major.

“I must emphasise that pacing the TCS London Marathon twice has been an incredibly rewarding experience,” he said.

For Matewe, pacing is about far more than keeping time. “It’s about helping others reach their goals,” he concluded.

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