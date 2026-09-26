SA Rugby blocks questions about new Bok captain Esterhuizen’s old racial slur

Some on social media, led by radio and TV presenter Anele Mdoda, feel Esterhuizen shouldn't even be playing rugby.

SA Rugby blocked questions about new Springbok captain André Esterhuizen’s racial slur made 14 years ago, in a press conference on Saturday.

An SA Rugby media liasion told the media not to ask questions about the matter, and shut a journalist down when he tried to raise it anyway.

Esterhuizen has faced renewed criticism over a racial slur he used when he was 18, ahead of becoming South Africa’s 68th Test rugby captain in Sunday’s Test against Australia.

Radio and TV presenter Anele Mdoda lead criticism on social media, saying Esterhuizen should be “banned from playing rugby, period” despite him receiving a one-year suspension after a disciplinary process at the time.

Racist remark

The Springbok centre/flanker was found guilty of using a racial slur during a 2012 school match against a Potchefstroom Gym coach.

Then 18-year-old Esterhuizen was dropped from the prestigious Leopard’s Craven Week squad in addition to his one-year ban.

Now, there is a debate on social media about whether the incident should have lasting punishment.

Some, like Mdoda, feel the incident should keep Esterhuizen out of leadership. Many say it is in the past and Esterhuizen paid for the misconduct already.

Esterhuizen leads Sharks, called on at Boks

The star Springbok already captained the Sharks – one of the most racially diverse South African franchises – for most of last season, and is set to do so again.

He received much praise from the players and coach JP Pietersen, a coloured man and former Springbok.

The 32-year-old was also backed by coach Rassie Erasmus to take the reins in the absence of Siya Kolisi, Jesse Kriel and Pieter-Steph du Toit in their one -off Test agaisnt Australia in Perth on Sunday (kick-off 11.45am).

That, despite former Bok captains Eben Etzebeth and Handré Pollard being in the team.

“We feel the way he has been carrying himself as Sharks captain when they went through a tough time; I thought he pulled them together with JP and the setup there,” Erasmus said earlier in the week.

“We just feel we would love to see him in this situation against a strong Australian team. It will also help us as a team going forward into matches closer to the World Cup, to have more guys who know what it feels like to lead the Springboks.

“If we get a couple of injuries… and we have to press somebody’s number, André will be another one.”