Martial arts expert Madiala Leputu equips Johannesburg women to tackle GBV

South Africa’s ongoing battle against gender-based violence has placed renewed importance on empowering women to face challenges with confidence, with the Danie van Zyl initiative focusing on building self-belief beyond physical self-defence.

Madiala Leputu, a first dan in Tang Soo Do, said building confidence among women is central to the initiative aimed at encouraging them to believe in themselves and face challenges in different areas of their lives, reports Northcliff Melville Times.

Leputu said the initiative was not limited to self-defence, but also sought to encourage women to develop the confidence to deal with situations they encounter at work, at school and in their everyday lives.

He said the aim was to encourage women to believe in their abilities and recognise that they could take action when faced with difficult circumstances.

Leputu said even when a person could not get out of a difficult situation, having the confidence to try to do something rather than simply giving up was important.

He said the broader objective was to empower women by encouraging self-belief and giving them the confidence to face challenges.

He said the initiative was driven by the hope of empowering women and contributing to a better South Africa.

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