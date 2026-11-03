Official fuel prices for November announced

As South Africans head to the polls for the local government elections this week, motorists will see little relief at the pumps, with petrol prices decreasing by just one cent per litre from tomorrow (November 4).

The marginal reduction in petrol prices contrasts with cuts of more than R1 per litre for diesel, while the wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will increase by R2.75 per litre, adding further pressure to households already struggling with the cost of living, reports The Citizen.

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR) announced the November adjustments, which will take effect from midnight on Tuesday.

DMPR outlines price adjustments across fuel grades

Both 93-octane and 95-octane petrol will decrease by one cent per litre.

The wholesale price of diesel with 0.05% sulphur (500ppm) will decrease by R1.10 per litre, while 0.005% sulphur (50ppm) diesel will decrease by R1.20 per litre.

Illuminating paraffin will increase by R2.75 per litre. The maximum retail price of liquefied petroleum gas will increase by R1.83 per kg in Gauteng and R2.08 per kg in the Western Cape.

From Wednesday, inland motorists will pay R29.87 per litre for 93-octane petrol and R30.24 for 95-octane petrol.

The wholesale price of diesel will be R30.85 per litre for 0.05% sulphur and R31.60 for 0.005% sulphur.

The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will rise to R27.22 per litre, while LPG will cost R39.64 per kg in Gauteng.

Diesel and paraffin prices quoted here are wholesale prices and may differ from the prices consumers pay at retail outlets.

Oil prices and weak rand drive adjustments

The DMPR attributed the adjustments to movements in international petroleum product prices, the rand-dollar exchange rate and changes to the slate levy.

DMRE spokesperson Lerato Ntsokosaid the average Brent Crude oil price increased from $1.01 U$1.08 during the period under review.

The department said uncertainty linked to the conflict in the Middle East, including recent attacks on infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, as well as higher freight and insurance costs associated with ship-to-ship transfers, contributed to the increase.

International prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin also rose during the period.

The rand weakened against the US dollar, depreciating from an average of R16.21 to R16.55. This increased the contribution to the basic fuel prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin.

Treasury introduces temporary fuel levy relief

The November adjustments come as National Treasury introduces temporary relief through a reduction in the general fuel levy.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced the measure as part of a R10b relief package, with the levy reduced by R1.50 per litre for petrol and R3 per litre for diesel from November 4 to December 1.

However, the higher international oil prices, weaker rand and increased slate levy have largely offset the benefit of the temporary relief for petrol motorists.

The slate levy will increase from 87.66 cents to 135.84 cents per litre, following a negative cumulative balance of R15.876b for petrol and diesel at the end of September.

While diesel motorists will benefit from the November reductions, the one-cent decrease in petrol prices means the levy relief will offer little visible respite to most petrol users.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.