Coach Rassie Erasmus has made seven changes and one positional switch to the Springbok starting XV for Sunday’s Nations Championship final against France at Twickenham.

Manie Libbok starts at flyhalf with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu moving to fullback to replace the injured Damian Willemse.

Ruan Nortjé, who was withdrawn before the Ireland match, has also not recovered in time for the decider, which sees Salmaan Moerat start in a new second-row combination with Lood de Jager, who was on the bench in Dublin.

Front-row trio returns as Erasmus names 6 forwards on the bench

Moerat will play his first match on the November tour after being forced to withdraw from the clash against Italy due to back spasms experienced in the warm-up.

The other changes are in the front row, where the trio of Gerhard Steenekamp, Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Thomas du Toit will start.

Erasmus again opted to name six forwards and two backs on the bench.

Ox Nché, Malcom Marx and Wilco Louw serve as the back-up front row, while Eben Etzebeth provides lock cover, and the uncapped Emmanuel Tshituka – the brother of Springbok Vincent Tshituka – and Paul de Villiers loose forward support.

Scrumhalf Morné van den Berg and utility back Canan Moodie are the two backs on the bench.

4 players drop out from Stade de France squad

Only four players in the match 23 did not face Ireland last week – Moerat, Libbok, Emmanuel Tshituka and Cobus Reinach – while a further four have dropped out of the match 23 that faced Les Bleus at Stade de France two weeks ago – Willemse, Nortjé, Jasper Wiese (serving a suspension) and Franco Mostert.

SPRINGBOKS – 15 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Ethan Hooker, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Cameron Hanekom, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp.

Bench: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Ox Nché, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Paul de Villiers, 21 Emmanuel Tshituka, 22 Morné van den Berg, 23 Canan Moodie.

The post Manie at 10 for revamped Boks appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.

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