Its confirmation for South Africa made shortly after its global unveiling in September, the local arm of Mitsubishi has now announced a launch time for the revived all-new fifth generation Pajero, reports The Citizen.

All new

Already on-sale in Thailand, and due to enter the Japanese and Australian markets before the end of the year, the internally named LH Pajero will be introduced to 100 markets by 2027 as the first completely new generation in almost two decades.

A model of which 3.2-million units have been sold between 1982 and 2021 when the fourth generation stopped production, the Pajero rides on the same body-on frame platform as the Triton bakkie, but with a series of revisions including a unique-to-model suspension layout.

Using a combination of five-link coil springs at the rear and a double wishbone design at the front, the Pajero also get four wheel disc brakes, Mitsubishi’s latest Super All Wheel Control and Active Yaw Control systems as standard.

Dimensions

Dimensionally, the Pajero is as follows:

Length: 4 920 mm

Wheelbase: 2 870 mm

Height: 1 910 mm

Width: 1 925 mm

Reported to have 230 mm of ground clearance, Mitsubishi claims an approach angle of 30.4°, a breakover angle of 22.6° and a departure angle of 25.8°.

As part of its off-road hardware, the Pajero retains the low range transfer case with the Super Select-II shift-on-the-fly capability, plus 2H, 4H, 4L, 4HLc and 4LLc settings.

For the first time, a drive mode selector has been included with seven settings: Eco, Normal, Gravel, Snow, Mud, Sand and Rock.

High output diesel confirmed

On the power front, the 2.4-litre 4N16 turbodiesel engine from the Triton has been carried over, but fitted with a single variable geometry turbocharger designed specifically for the Pajero and no other Mitsubishi model.

As such, it develops the same 150kW/470Nm as the bi-turbo unit in the flagship Triton, though in certain markets, including South Africa, the latter increases to 480 Nm.

Also new is the eight-speed automatic gearbox devised specifically for Pajero instead of the Triton’s six-speed ‘box.’

Arriving when?

Available in three trim levels in Australia priced from $68 490 to $84 990, the eventual South African model will have seven-seats as standard and not the five offered by the base Aussie version, which amounts to between R797 516 and R989 646 when directly converted and without taxes.

Said to have received 5 500 orders in Japan since 1 November, the new Pajero will be manufactured at the same Laem Chabang plant in Thailand as the Triton following the end of assembly of the fourth generation at the Sakahogi facility in Japan five years ago.

As it stands, Mitsubishi Motors South Africa will only provide details come the second half of next year when the official launch takes place.

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