Johannesburg brothers Ethan (12) and Adam Berzack (10) are spending their time on the cricket field working towards a shared ambition: Becoming professional players, reports the Randburg Sun.

From daily practice sessions at home to weekend training at local clubs, the siblings are committed to improving their skills and learning more about the game they love.

For the brothers, cricket is more than just a sport. They described the pitch as their happy place and said playing together has strengthened their bond.

Ethan started playing club cricket when he was seven and quickly developed a passion for the game. Adam followed in his footsteps, taking up the sport when he was between seven and eight.

Although Ethan is currently not affiliated with a club, he is looking for one to join. In the meantime, he attends group training sessions every Sunday at Old Parks Sports Club, while Adam plays for Far North Cricket Club.

Young cricketers work on their game

Ethan said he focuses on finding gaps in the field and keeping the ball on the ground when batting.

“My go-to strategy is always to look for the gaps during games and hit the ball on the ground. Funny enough, I’m not a technical player, but I can make runs. I don’t always look the best, but I am really good with the bat,” he said.

Adam enjoys both bowling and batting, particularly scoring runs. He said achieving a half-century was a moment that made him proud and motivated him to keep improving.

“I always want to learn more; I want to score 50 again,” Adam said.

“After achieving that, it makes me so happy to know that I can actually do that and can do it again.”

Brothers encourage young players to keep going

Both boys hope to build careers in professional cricket, but they know that reaching their ambitions requires dedication, practice and perseverance.

Adam encouraged other young players not to become discouraged by setbacks.

“I want to tell my peers to try their hardest, and they can achieve as many goals as they can. Don’t let your head drop; if something bad happens, just keep going,” he said.

The brothers also encouraged aspiring cricketers to pick up a ball and give the sport a try.

Their advice is not to let an early dismissal or a disappointing performance define the next game, but to learn from it and return to the field determined to do better.

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