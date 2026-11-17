JAC expands T6 single-cab bakkie range with 4×4 models
Buyers can now choose four-wheel drive in the JAC T6 single-cab range, with the new models retaining the design, dimensions and trim levels of the existing versions.
JAC has bolstered its workhorse single cab T6 bakkie range with the inclusion of a pair of four-wheel drive models to go with the two-wheel drive introduced in January this year, reports the Citizen.
Aesthetically and dimensionally unchanged from the rear-wheel drives, the four-wheel drives also retain the Comfort and Lux trim level designations, as well as the same level of specification.
Dimensions
On the mentioned measurement fronts, the T6 single cab is as follows:
- Length: 5 315 mm;
- Wheelbase: 3 090 mm;
- Height: 1 815 mm;
- Width: 1 830 mm
Still with the same 197 mm of ground clearance, the four-wheel drives have a reduced payload of 1 000 kg compared to the two-wheel drive‘s 1 135 kg, while the braked trailer tow rating is unchanged at 1 400 kg.
Spec
As mentioned, the specification in the Comfort comprises:
- 17-inch steel wheels;
- air-conditioning;
- multi-function steering wheel;
- electric windows;
- two-speaker sound system with Bluetooth and USB;
- keyless entry;
- electric mirrors;
- auto lock/unlocks doors
- dual front airbags;
- rear parking sensors;
- ABS and EBD
Adding to these, the Lux receives 17-inch alloy wheels, leatherette upholstery, a reverse camera and a nine-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Powertrain
On the power front, the 2.0-litre CTI turbodiesel engine once produces 102kW/320Nm, which goes to the rear or now all four wheels, through a six-speed manual gearbox.
In addition to the low-range transfer case, both variants also have a locking rear differential as standard. Claimed fuel consumption is 7.6 L/100 km.
Colours
On the colour side, five hues are available:
- white;
- black;
- grey;
- silver;
- red
Price
Now available, the four-wheel drive T6 single cab’s price tag includes a five-year/100 000 km warranty, with a seven-year/100 000 km service plan being optional.
- T6 2.0 CTI Comfort – R309 900
- T6 2.0 CTI Comfort 4×4 – R369 900
- T6 2.0 CTI Lux – R324 900
- T6 2.0 CTI Lux 4×4 – R389 900
Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.
Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.