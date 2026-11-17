Volkswagen has officially confirmed a second generation version of the T-Roc R with the release of a first-time teaser image on social media, reports the Citizen.

Second time

Comparatively thinly disguised in the R’s division blue-and-white wrapping, the T-Roc R will make its world debut next year as the second R model after the already released Golf 8.5 R.

While the image, posted on the Volkswagen R Instagram page, didn’t contain any details, the T-Roc is expected to have the same mechanicals as the Golf and the same powertrain.

What to expect?

Seemingly set to launch ahead of the new Tiguan R currently undergoing testing, the single image shows the T-Roc as having the familiar R front bumper and door sills, a slim slit of what appears to be a larger lower air intake, black alloy wheels and vents on the flanks of the bumper.

Up front, the T-Roc’s motivation will come from the 2.0 TSI engine used in the Golf 8.5 R, as mentioned, with the expected same outputs of 245kW/420Nm.

Paired to the seven-speed DSG ‘box, with drive going to all four wheels, unspecified reports have, however, alleged the fitting of a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, which could increase power and torque for short spells.

Finally heading to South Africa?

Pending its arrival, it remains unknown whether the T-Roc R will be offered in South Africa as the original, which debuted in 2019, never arrived most likely over fears of pricing overlapping with the now previous generation Tiguan R.

Second generation T-Roc made its public debut at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring in August. Photo: Charl Bosch

The all-new T-Roc having made its local market premiere in October could see the R as a first-time market arrival.

However, nothing has been announced and will only become apparent once the wraps come off next year.

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