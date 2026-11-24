Jaco ‘Groot Wit’ Marneweck will get another chance to climb the Power Slap rankings when he faces former world champion Vasily ‘Dumpling’ Kamotsky at Power Slap 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on December 3.

The South African will feature in the co-main event, marking a step up from his previous two appearances on the undercard, reports the Lowvelder.

Kamotsky, an experienced Russian competitor, is the joint record-holder for the most super heavyweight Power Slap bouts, with eight. His record stands at four wins, three losses and one draw.

He claimed the Power Slap Super Heavyweight World Championship by defeating then-champion Layne ‘Da Crazy Hawaiian’ Viernes at Power Slap 11 on January 30, 2025.

However, he lost the title in his first defence against Layne’s brother, Dayne ‘Da Hawaiian Hitman’ Viernes, on June 27.

Both fighters are looking to recover from defeats at Power Slap 25 on October 23. The December bout is therefore an important opportunity for both to improve their rankings.

Former champion stands in Groot Wit’s way

Marneweck said he understood the challenge posed by Kamotsky but was confident in the work he had put in ahead of the contest.

“I understand the challenge that Dumpling brings to the table. He’s a journeyman competitor, and I have nothing but respect for him. But I’ve put in the work, I’ve made the necessary adjustments and I’m going into this fight with one mindset: to win,” he said.

“Representing South Africa on an international stage, especially in a co-main event of this magnitude, is a privilege. I know what’s at stake, and I’m ready to give it everything I’ve got.”

Kamotsky is ranked third in the Power Slap super heavyweight division, while Marneweck is seventh. The current champion is Da Hawaiian Hitman.

Lessons from October defeat

Marneweck has taken responsibility for his loss to Michael ‘Munch’ Back at Power Slap 25, particularly the foul slap that contributed to the outcome.

“The loss to Munch was a valuable learning experience. I take full responsibility for the foul slap, and I understand that at this level, small technical mistakes can cost you a fight.

“Since then, I’ve focused heavily on refining my technique, hand placement, balance, timing and overall discipline. I’ve gone back to the basics and worked hard to eliminate those mistakes.”

A former rugby player, Marneweck now faces a former cage fighter and bare-knuckle professional in Kamotsky.

The Russian is regarded as one of the leading super heavyweight competitors in the sport, making the December 3 encounter a significant test for the Lowveld fighter.