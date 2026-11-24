A Pretoria East endurance athlete with an iron will is exited to complete her 10th Comrades during the marathon’s centenary race next year and dreams of traveling to compete in the eight largest marathons across the world.

Pretoria’s versatile sportswoman, Tegan Edwards, can once again claim the record for the women’s 24-hour long-distance endurance race after her previous record was bettered by another athlete last year, reports Pretoria Rekord.

“I am very competitive. Extremely so. Don’t challenge me, because I will accept that challenge and do everything in my power to prove that I can overcome it.”

That is how Edwards, a member of the Phobians Running Club in the east of Pretoria, described herself during an interview shortly after her successful attempt to reclaim the South African record for the women’s 24-hour long-distance endurance race.

The 37-year-old Edwards had previously held this record, having extended it to 197km in September 2021 in Irene, Centurion. However, it was subsequently improved to 202.1km by Marsha Muller from Richards Bay in October of last year.

During the recent Welkom Prayer Run on 16 to 17 October, a non-stop endurance circuit running and walking event held on a 1km loop at St Dominic’s College in Welkom, Free State, Edwards ran 209km in 24 hours, allowing her to reclaim the record.

This former professional tennis player is slowly but surely attaining legendary status as an ultra-marathon runner and the end of her dreams in this regard is still a long way off.

She has already completed nine Comrades Marathons and plans to take on her 10th Comrades in June next year.

“It will be very special to receive my green number next year, when the 100th Comrades takes place,” she remarked excitedly during a recent conversation with Rekord.

From tennis courts to ultra-marathons

During Covid-19, she also completed two virtual Comrades Marathons, and she boasts a Two Oceans Marathon medal.

Furthermore, she is excited to complete her second Cape Town Marathon next year, after the race was granted official status as the eighth Abbott World Marathon Major, joining Tokyo, Boston, London, Sydney, Berlin, Chicago and New York, the seven other iconic major marathons around the world.

Edwards is also a well-known participant in the renowned Dawn 2 Dusk 100-miler, which is held annually in Akasia, in the north of Pretoria. In 2018, she finished second (the first woman) in this race, and in 2023, she emerged as the overall winner, outperforming even the men during this gruelling ultra-marathon challenge.

The irony of Edwards’s achievements as an athlete was that she initially became known as a tennis player, and that, during her days as a professional tennis player, she was not particularly fond of running as part of her fitness routine.

After her primary school days in Johannesburg, during which she was South Africa’s top-ranked U12 player, the Edwards family moved to Pretoria, where Edwards became involved in the tennis programme at Tuks’ High Performance Centre.

She completed her high school career as a home-schooled learner while touring the world to play tennis.

After nearly a decade as a full-time tennis player, Edwards decided to call it quits, and she started a tennis academy in Pretoria, where she continues to coach young players.

“The whole running thing started by chance and, once again, due to my competitive nature. I took part in one of the well-known Warrior Race obstacle events just for fun with some friends. But then I realised that I was actually doing well in the running part of the challenge,” she explained.

Shortly thereafter, in her mid-20s, she entered the Tuks half-marathon. This was followed by the Harlequin Harriers’ well-known 32km Sunrise Monster in Groenkloof and Edwards enjoyed it so much that she was instantly bitten by the running bug. A year later, in 2016, she completed her first Comrades Marathon.

Chasing all eight majors

So, what does her biggest dream as a road runner look like these days?

“Given that the Cape Town Marathon is now part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, I can’t help but dream of completing all eight of these races. However, these eight marathons are spread across five different continents, and for a South African, that is naturally a very expensive dream. But well, it remains a dream,” she concluded.

Who knows, perhaps there is a sponsor willing to support this amiable blonde athlete from Pretoria, who has repeatedly demonstrated her iron will and remarkable endurance, in realising her dream of completing the Abbott World Marathon Majors.

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