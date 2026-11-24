Nearly 400 Range Rover and Volkswagen vehicles recalled over safety defects

Motorists driving certain Range Rover Sport SV and Volkswagen Transporter models face crash, injury and vehicle damage risks due to potential rear subframe cracks and detaching tyre tread, reports The Citizen.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) announced two separate vehicle recalls yesterday (November 23), affecting 82 Range Rover Sport SV vehicles and 307 Volkswagen Transporter vehicles in South Africa. Owners have been urged to arrange free inspections.

Jaguar Land Rover recalls 82 Range Rover Sport SV models

NCC spokesperson Phetho Ntaba said Jaguar Land Rover Limited was recalling 82 Range Rover Sport SV vehicles from the 2024 to 2026 model years.

The affected vehicles were manufactured between October 3, 2023, and June 2 this year and sold through dealerships nationwide.

“Renewed analysis of supplier imaging history identified the potential presence of cracks in the rear subframe of some vehicles,” Ntaba said.

According to the NCC, cracks could compromise the vehicle’s structural integrity, increase the risk of injury to occupants and potentially worsen over time, increasing the risk of a crash.

Vehicles found to have cracks will have their rear subframes replaced. Those that cannot be assessed through photographic inspections will undergo further inspections and repairs where necessary.

Volkswagen recalls 307 Transporter vehicles over tyre defect

Volkswagen Group Africa is recalling 307 Volkswagen Transporter vehicles fitted with Bridgestone Duravis R660 ECO tyres.

Six of the affected vehicles were exported to Namibia.

Ntaba said the vehicles were sold through authorised Volkswagen dealerships between February 6 and December 11 last year.

“Parts of the tyre tread may detach and, in rare cases, separate completely, potentially causing a gradual or sudden loss of air pressure,” Ntaba said.

The defect could affect vehicle handling and increase the risk of an accident, vehicle damage and personal injury.

Dealerships offer free checks for affected owners

The NCC has urged owners of potentially affected vehicles to contact their nearest authorised Jaguar Land Rover or Volkswagen dealership to arrange an inspection.

Any necessary corrective work, including inspections and repairs, will be carried out free of charge.

Owners are encouraged to contact their dealerships as soon as possible to establish whether their vehicles are affected and arrange the necessary corrective action.

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