Controversy over refereeing by Limpopo Athletics (Lima) reached boiling point at the Makgobaskloof Plunge Marathon on Saturday (November 21), after two Nkowankowa Athletics Club athletes were disqualified despite finishing on the podium.

The athletes, one competing in the 10km race and the other in the 21.1km, were disqualified for running under substituted race numbers, reports Letaba Herald.

The 10km athlete finished second overall and first in the junior category, while the 21.1km athlete also secured a podium position.

The disqualifications sparked questions about the handling of substitutions and allegations of possible bias, particularly after it emerged that the referee, Renee Coetzee, had a family member among the affected athletes and was also linked to the club of the other athlete.

Nkowankowa Athletics Club questioned why the organisers failed to update the substitution details after the club submitted the required forms manually on Thursday (November 19) two days before the race.

Disqualification sparks dispute

Speaking to the Herald, club representative Ntombi Baloyi said the disqualifications were particularly discouraging for the young athletes, who had followed the substitution process.

“Such incidents discourage our developing athletes, especially when common sense should be applied by the referee.

“There was evidence of the substitution in the form of a sticker placed on the race number,” she said. Baloyi added that the club had to console the athletes and assure them that the matter would be resolved.

“We are just glad that the organisers understood and said they would reimburse the athletes their prize money.”

The club has also challenged allegations that one of its runners was guilty of pacing, demanding photographic or video evidence to support the accusation.

“We want videos or photos of pacing,” Baloyi added.

Limpopo Athletics responds

LIMA, however, has defended Coetzee’s decision, maintaining that she acted in accordance with the rules.

President Sammy Senwamadi referred to the ASA 2023 domestic licensing rulebook, specifically rule 27.1.12, which states that race numbers are not transferable under any circumstances.

Senwamadi said substitutions are permitted, but athletes must be issued with new race numbers rather than using those allocated to the original entrants.

In this case, he said, the athletes ran with the original numbers, which constituted a violation of the rules.

He also questioned why the club had not ensured that the correct procedures were followed, noting that Nkowankowa Athletics Club has a technical coach who should be familiar with the substitution requirements.

Senwamadi further pointed out that Coetzee was not the only referee at the event, despite the criticism being directed at her.

“The heartbreaking thing is that this involves young athletes, and such incidents may discourage them from participating in races. However, the referee was doing her job,” he said.

Senwamadi concluded that Limpopo Athletics would engage with the various parties involved to address the matter.

The dispute comes amid wider scrutiny of Lima refereeing, with running blogger Stuart Mann of The Running Mann having previously raised concerns about other disqualifications at Limpopo events.

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