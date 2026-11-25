A football pitch in Diepsloot might have been where her journey began, but Maseng Motsatsi is preparing to take her whistle and passion for the beautiful game all the way to Spain, reports Fourways Review.

The South African football referee, affectionately known as ‘Mase’, is set to officiate at the Salou Surf Cup 2026 in Salou, Spain, in an opportunity she describes as both an honour and a responsibility.

For Motsatsi, the trip is about more than experiencing international football.

It is an opportunity to represent her community, Gauteng and the country while showing young girls that there is room for them in football, including in roles traditionally dominated by men.

“It feels like a huge honour and a huge responsibility. I am not just going for myself, I am going for Diepsloot, for Gauteng, for every young girl who wants to referee, and for South Africa as a whole,” she said.

Maseng Motsatsi is preparing to take her whistle all the way to Spain. Photo: Supplied

Her international opportunity follows a significant milestone in her refereeing career when she became the first female referee to officiate the amateur final of the record-breaking R1m Shaka Easter Tournament in Soshanguve, Pretoria, in 2026.

The achievement brought her recognition, with supporters celebrating her as the ‘queen of the jungle’ and applauding her presence in a traditionally male-dominated space.

Her performances at local tournaments, including matches in Ivory Park, Soshanguve and across Gauteng, helped open doors to the international opportunity.

Motsatsi said the opportunity to travel to Spain came through Kyalami United FC, in association with Lazz Sports, who invested in her abilities and gave her the chance to officiate beyond South African borders.

As she prepares for the tournament, her focus has been on maintaining her fitness, sharpening her game management and building the confidence needed to handle the demands of international youth football.

“Preparations have been about staying sharp, fit and focused – continuing to officiate local games, working on fitness, game management and confidence so I am ready for the pace and standard of an international youth tournament,” she said.

“As a referee, I am looking forward to learning from international officials, experiencing a different level of football, and proving that South African referees can compete on any stage,” she said.



“I am looking forward to travelling to Spain for the first time and flying the South African flag with the pride of South Africa,” she added.

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