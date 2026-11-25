A Springbok forward has been forced to withdraw from Sunday’s Nations Championship final against France at Twickenham.

SA Rugby Mag reports that flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit has a niggle and will return to South Africa along with fullback Damian Willemse, who took a knock against Ireland, tonight.

Coach Rassie Erasmus will announce the changes to the match-23 later in the week once he has decided whether to call up a replacement player to London.

France are set to name their team tomorrow.

Supporters urged to back the Boks

Meanwhile, South Africans across the UK and Europe are being urged to come out in force on Sunday when the Springboks face France in the inaugural Nations Championship final at Twickenham.

A place in history awaits the victors of the first edition of the new biennial competition featuring the world’s leading rugby nations.

The championship reaches its climax at 18:40 (SA time) following six rounds of fiercely contested international rugby.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander called on South Africans abroad to lend their voices to the Springboks’ final push for silverware.

“The Boks need every possible voice behind them on Sunday,” said Alexander. “Our team draws incredible strength from its supporters and after two tough weekends in Paris and Dublin, we would love to see Allianz Stadium awash in green and providing that extra lift.

“The margins against Ireland and France have been incredibly small, and the players genuinely feel the energy and support that South Africans bring wherever they play in the world.”

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The title decider forms part of a six-match finals weekend designed to determine the inaugural Nations Championship winners, while also deciding the overall northern hemisphere versus southern hemisphere standings.

Finals day gets underway with Scotland and Argentina, who both finished fourth in their respective pools, meeting at 15:10 (SA time), before attention turns to the eagerly anticipated clash between the Springboks and Les Bleus.

One of the game’s great rivals will be crowned the first Nations Championship winner, while every result over the weekend will contribute to determining hemispherical bragging rights.

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Alexander said the world champions had already enjoyed a memorable season and were now within touching distance of adding another major title.

“It has been an outstanding year for the Springboks,” he said. “They launched their Nations Championship campaign in style at home in July and went on to claim the inaugural Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry title.

“Now there is one final challenge remaining. The team needs every South African voice that can make its way to Allianz Stadium on Sunday to help drive them over the line and support their bid to make history.”

Nations Championship finals weekend (SA times)

Friday

Sixth-place final: Italy vs Fiji (18:40)

Third-placed final: Ireland vs Wallabies (22:10)

Saturday

Fifth-place final: Wales vs Japan (15:10)

Second-place final: England vs All Blacks (18:40)

Sunday

Fourth-place final: Scotland vs Argentina (15:10)

Final: France vs Springboks (18:40)

The post Bok Army called to turn Twickenham green appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.

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