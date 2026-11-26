VW Tengo to go on sale next year

The Tengo will become to latest member of Volkswagen’s SUV T-family when it goes on sale next year, reports The Citizen.

Production of the baby crossover/SUV started at the VW assembly plant in Kariega this month and is expected to hit local showroom floors in March.

The VW Tengo will slot in below the T-Cross in the T-family, which also includes the Taigo, T-Roc, Tiguan and Tayron.

Three VW Tengo models

The newcomer will initially be offered in a choice of two trim levels, Trend and Life. The Style will be introduced later as flagship derivative and will offer the option of a black appearance.

The VW Tengo will feature the same powertrains as the Brazilian-made Tera, with which it is based on. A 1.0 TSI produces 85kW of power and 160Nm of torque, while the naturally aspirated 1.6-litre makes 81kW/152Nm.

The 1.6 will offer of five-speed manual or six-speed Tiptronic transmission. In turn, the TSI will only be mated to the Tiptronic gearbox.

At the front, the VW Tengo differentiates itself from the Tera with a front bumper, lower air intake and grille. Along with new wheel arches and headlights, the mirrors are modelled on those of the Taigo and the roof itself taken directly from the Polo.

The doors and bonnet are revised pieces from the Tera, while the roof rails are also from the Taigo.

Four wheel designs

The Tengo will be offered with three different 16-inch wheel designs. Optional 17-inch alloys has been set aside from the range-topping model.

The colours that have been approved are Pure White, Reflex Silver, Smokey Grey, Clearwater Blue, Moonstone Grey, Reef Blue, Deep Black Pearl and Wild Cherry Red.

Inside, the 10.1-inch infotainment display has been carried over from the Tera. The steering wheel is an updated version of the one that features in the Polo.

Final pricing and specification for the VW Tengo are expected closer to March.

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