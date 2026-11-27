With 187kW of power, 550Nm of torque, and an official OEM-claimed fuel consumption figure of just 4.9 litres per 100km, the Mazda CX-60 offers South African motorists an appealing combination of performance and fuel economy, reports the Citizen.

Mazda Southern Africa is bringing the CX-60’s blend of six-cylinder power and fuel efficiency to more motorists with its expanded 3.3-litre turbodiesel range.

Three models

Previously available only in the Takumi. The six-cylinder diesel engine is now offered in three models. The new Individual Edition, the Takumi and the new Takumi Plus.

The new Individual Edition replaces the previous 2.5-litre petrol model and features updated specifications alongside the new powertrain.

For motorists who spend considerable time on the road, whether commuting to work, travelling between cities or heading away with the family, fuel efficiency is an important consideration.

But that doesn’t mean sacrificing the enjoyment of driving a powerful, responsive SUV. And the Mazda CX-60 delivers the best of both these worlds.

Mazda is bringing the CX-60’s blend of six-cylinder power and fuel efficiency to more motorists with its expanded 3.3-litre turbodiesel range. Photo: Supplied

Hybrid technology

At the heart of this efficiency is Mazda’s 48V Mild-Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) system, which works alongside the diesel engine to reduce unnecessary fuel consumption.

An electric motor integrated into the transmission assists the engine when accelerating from a standstill, reducing the diesel engine’s workload during one of the more fuel-demanding phases of driving.

The system also supports Mazda’s i-Stop technology, which automatically switches off the engine when appropriate.

For example, when the vehicle stops, it helps avoid unnecessary fuel use. During suitable highway driving conditions, advanced coasting functionality further contributes to fuel savings.

Smooth shifting auto

Complementing these technologies is an eight-speed automatic transmission designed to keep engine speeds relatively low during cruising.

This helps to optimise fuel consumption while delivering a smooth, quiet and refined driving experience.

Each feature, sound, texture and design element of the Mazda CX-60 has been carefully chosen to honour the Japanese principle of Kodo design. Photo: Supplied

Individual Edition

The new Mazda CX-60 Individual Edition introduces the 3.3-litre turbodiesel engine in a more accessible specification within the flagship line-up that consists of:

Premium black leather upholstery,

20-inch black metallic alloy wheels,

All-Wheel Drive,

a 12-inch centre display,

and distinctive dark exterior detailing.

Takumi

For those seeking an additional level of technology and convenience, the Mazda CX-60 Takumi offers features such as:

Mazda’s Driver Personalisation System,

a hands-free liftgate,

a 360-degree View Monitor with See-through View,

Mazda Radar Cruise Control,

and a premium 12-speaker BOSE sound system.

Takumi Plus

At the top of the range, the new CX-60 Takumi Plus takes luxury a step further with:

Tan Nappa leather interior,

a distinctive two-tone steering wheel,

piano-black exterior mirrors,

and exclusive styling details.

Inspired by the Japanese philosophy of Takumi, meaning master craftsman. The Takumi Plus reflects Mazda’s attention to detail and commitment to creating vehicles that feel as special as they look.

Beyond its performance credentials, Mazda designed the CX-60 around the needs of modern drivers.

Its spacious, thoughtfully crafted interior offers comfort for everyday family life. Its refined driving characteristics make it equally suited to longer journeys.

For South Africans looking for a premium SUV that delivers both driving enjoyment and sensible fuel consumption, the expanded Mazda CX-60 range presents a compelling choice.

Pricing

Mazda CX-60 Individual Edition – R941 000

Mazda CX-60 Takumi Edition – R1 101 400

Mazda CX-60 Takumi Plus Edition – R1 102 900

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