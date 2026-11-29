The Springboks and France will be duking it out in the inaugural Nations Championship final at Twickenham on Sunday.

Captain Siya Kolisi is fired up to try and add another trophy to the Springboks’ ever growing collection when they take on France in the Nations Championship final at Twickenham on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 6:40pm).

It is the inaugural finale of the new competition, and sees the Boks, who finished top of the south section log, up against France, who finished top of the north section.

France have all the momentum, with them on a five match winning streak, which includes all three games this month. One of those was a tight 21-19 win over the Boks in Paris a few weeks ago.

Poor Bok form

The Boks in contrast have lost three of their last four games, including back-to-back defeats against France and Ireland (20-17 over the past weekend), for the first time since 2022, and thus head into the game with little momentum. They also lost to Australia in Perth a few weeks before the November tour.

But a confident Kolisi said that it all comes down to the final now, and that is what all the Boks’ focus is on, as they look to end a tough year on a high.

“It’s a final, and that says everything. We didn’t play our best in the last two games and didn’t do what we planned,” explained Kolisi.

“But we’ve had moments this year where we’ve played well as a unit, with good defence and everything clicking together. So for us, it’s the most important Test of the year.

“It’s a final and there is a trophy on the line, we can’t look past that. It would be great for us to win it, and become the first team to win the competition.

“It’s the last one (game of 2026). France are a great team, and they have been formidable, but we learned a lot from that first game (loss).”

Added importance

The match has added importance in that it is the Boks’ last game of the year, and the next time they play will be in June or July next year, where they will start building to the World Cup in Australia, while a loss against France could also see them lose their world number one ranking, but Kolisi said they weren’t thinking about any of that.

“Like I said earlier, it’s a final, so we just want to win the game because that takes care of everything else. If we win, we won’t have to worry about any of that,” said Kolisi.

“We’re not thinking about world rankings or anything like that. We just want to win the game and win the final. I think that’s the most important thing. That is what we’ve prepared for this week.”

Assistant coach Felix Jones added that the match was one of the biggest of the year for the Boks and that it could be a similarly hard fought game, like their clash in France a couple of weeks ago.

“It certainly is one of our biggest games of the year, and finals kind of have a life of their own as well,” said Jones.

“There’s a good chance it may not be like any of the games we’ve played this year, although playing France two weeks ago certainly will give us a bit of an insight (of how the) game could pan out. The last time we had a full-on final was in 2023, so it’s a big Test for everyone.”