Samsung Marks a Step Forward With AI for Everyone by Introducing New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G

New Galaxy A series smartphones bring first-ever Awesome Intelligence, advanced camera features and enhanced durability

South Africa – 17 March 2025 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has unveiled the Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G, the latest Galaxy A series smartphones. For the first time, the Galaxy A series is integrating Awesome Intelligence—including Galaxy’s fan-favourite AI-powered features to reimagine creativity — while bringing enhanced durability and longevity, as well as robust security and privacy protections to provide a safe and long-lasting mobile experience.

“The new Galaxy A series marks an important step in our mission of AI for all, by opening Galaxy’s incredible mobile AI experiences to even more people around the world,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics. “With these awesome new features and capabilities, we are excited to unlock limitless creativity on the Galaxy A series while ensuring a safe, reliable and fun mobile experience.”

Awesome Intelligence for Advanced Search and Creativity

Awesome Intelligence is the first comprehensive mobile AI exclusively available on Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G and brings users powerful, fun and easy-to-use AI tools. Powered by One UI 7, the new Awesome Intelligence features bring amazing search and visual experiences to Galaxy A series users.

A fan-favourite on Galaxy A series devices last year, Google’s enhanced Circle to Search[1], makes it easier than ever to search and discover from the phone’s screen. With the latest upgrades, users can now get even more done on their phone. Circle to Search will quickly recognise phone numbers, email addresses and URLs on the screen so users can take action with a single tap.

With the recent enhancements to Circle to Search, users can also instantly search the songs they hear without switching apps. Whether it’s a song playing on social media from their phone or music that’s playing from speakers near them, just long press the navigation bar to activate Circle to Search, then tap the music button to effortlessly identify the song name and artist.

The Galaxy A series also takes the camera experience to a new level with creator-focused tools, starting with a powerful triple-camera system featuring a 50MP main lens on all devices and 10-bit HDR front lens recording on Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G for bright and crisp selfies. Galaxy A56 5G features leading camera technology with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, while the entire Galaxy A series empowers creativity in new and exciting ways through intelligent visual editing.

Exclusively available on Galaxy A56 5G, Best Face makes it easier than ever to capture the perfect group shot by selecting and combining the best expressions or features for up to five people from a motion photo. Whether someone blinked or looked away, Best Face ensures everyone looks their best in a single, seamless shot. The Galaxy A56 5G also brings enhancements to Nightography, with Low Noise Mode making its way to the 12MP selfie camera and additional wide camera support to capture stunning content in low-light settings.

Galaxy A 56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G all bring fine-refined Object Eraser, allowing users to remove unwanted distractions from photos. Whether it’s an unexpected passerby or a distracting shadow, users can manually or automatically select objects to erase, achieving a cleaner, more polished final image with just a few taps. Moreover, Filters enables custom filter creation by extracting colours and styles from existing photos for users to apply for a unique and personalised effect depending on mood and taste. With these intelligent tools, users can refine and enhance their photos effortlessly, bringing a new level of creativity to every shot.

Built To Last With Upgraded Displays and Software Longevity

Now with up to six generations of Android OS and One UI upgrades and six years of security updates, the Galaxy A series reinforces its software longevity even more. These updates add additional support toward optimising the device’s lifecycle, ensuring users can enjoy a smooth and reliable experience for years to come.

The Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G also introduce a larger display created for a high-quality, immersive viewing experience. Both devices feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with brightness levels reaching up to 1200 nits[2], allowing for a more vibrant and immersive entertainment experience. New stereo speakers further enhance the experience with rich, balanced sound.

With a 5,000mAh battery included throughout the entire line-up, the new Galaxy A series is designed to keep up with users’ daily routines. Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G support 45W charging power and Super-Fast Charge 2.0 technology, delivering even faster charging for extended use. Both models also deliver enhanced performance, as Galaxy A56 5G is powered by the Exynos 1580 chipset and Galaxy A36 5G features the Snapdragon® 6 Gen 3 Mobile Platform. A larger vapour chamber in both devices helps sustain performance, ensuring smooth gameplay, video playback, and effortless multitasking.

Beyond performance, the new Galaxy A series is built to withstand life’s unpredictable moments. For the first time, Galaxy A26 5G features an IP67 dust and water resistance rating for strong protection against the elements, matching the IP67 rating on Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A56 5G[1]. Additionally, an advanced Corning® Glass cover material adds a layer of durability against scratches and cracks[2].

Expanded Protections for Security and Privacy Assured

Thanks to the integration of One UI 7 on the Galaxy A series for the first time, Samsung is further supporting robust security and privacy. With Samsung Knox Vault, the Galaxy A series provides an extra, fortified layer of device safety, transparency and user choice – ensuring sensitive data always stays protected. Equipped with the latest One UI 7 security and privacy features, Galaxy A series users benefit from holistic protection — including enhancements in Theft Detection, More Security Settings and other features.

The new Galaxy A series is available in a range of colours. Galaxy A56 5G is available in Awesome Black, and Awesome Olive. Galaxy A36 5G is available in Awesome Black, and Awesome Lime; and Galaxy A26 5G is available in Black, and Mint .

Launch Offer

For a limited time, customers purchasing the Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, or Galaxy A26 5G can take advantage of the exciting launch offer where they can buy the Galaxy A56, A36, or A26 on contract and get the Galaxy Tab A9 LTE for only R49 or receive the Galaxy Fit3 for just R499 on non-contract purchases.

Act fast—this exclusive deal is available for a short period at select retailers and network providers!To find out more about Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, Galaxy A26 5G and other Galaxy smartphones, please visit: Samsung Newsroom, Samsung Mobile Press and Samsung.com.

