More than 100 patients flee Cape Town drug rehab centre

Compiled by Cornelia Le Roux

Residents of Mandela Park, in Khayelitsha, are on high alert following the daring escape of about 100 recovering drug addicts from the Iliso Lakhe Rehabilitation Centre on Saturday, 10 June.

According to the centre’s co-owner Abdullah Gobscall, a recent change of management might have been the cause for the breakout during which the patients overpowered security guards.

At the time of the breakout, it is believed that more than 300 patients from the area were being treated at the facility which was founded by Shahid Mlamli Silwana last year.

Daring escape follows change in management

The founder passed away on 4 June, and it is believed that the escape followed an uproar when it was announced last Friday that his wife, Siyamthanda Fateema Diko, would be taking over the operations.

According to Cape Town ETC, it is alleged that Diko has a history of abusing and mistreating some of the patients at the facility. These claims have, however, not been confirmed.

Abuse allegations

IOL spoke to one of the parents, Lonwabo Peter, who said his child was at the centre when the escape took place.

“My child was at the rehab. From what I know, kids are being punished there when they have done something wrong. It’s not something new, even when Shahid was still alive we were made aware of that,” Peter claimed.

Rehab centre not registered

The Western Cape Department of Social Development said the non-profit rehabilitation centre is not registered and it, therefore, has no record of the facility in their database.

