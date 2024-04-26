Local News

Community Chat: Would you swallow drugs to avoid getting caught?

Hard drugs on black table. Close up.

Picture for illustration purposes: iStock

What would you do if police cornered you and knew you had drugs on you?

It is an impossible scenario for many who do not take drugs but one which led to a Gauteng man’s death.

According to African Reporter, the man was found by police during a raid on an alleged drug den in Springs, east of Johannesburg this week.

Knowing he had drugs on him, the man swallowed his supply, and later died.

READ MORE ON THIS STORY AND WATCH POLICE EXPLAIN WHAT HAPPENED HERE.

Would you swallow drugs to avoid getting caught? Vote in our poll below and share your thoughts on X and Facebook.

