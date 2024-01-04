2023 was a bust! SIU reflects on the relentless hunt for SA’s ‘dirty money’ millions

The SIU reported that it recovered more than R380 million in cold hard cash and assets during the course of 2023.

There was never a dull moment in 2023 for the SIU in 2023.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has provided a round-up of some of the country’s biggest corruption cases it successfully dealt with in 2023.

The independent agency of the South African government tasked with investigating corruption and maladministration in state institutions, reported that it had recovered more than R380 million in cash and assets during 2023.

SIU and SABC’s ‘missing millions’

Some of the achievements cited by the unit in a report, includes the Supreme Court of Appeal’s dismissal of former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) CEO Hlaudi Motsoeneng application to reverse the Gauteng High Court ruling ordering him to repay the R11.5 million “success fee” paid to him by the former SABC board.

Motsoeneng was paid by the board for brokering a deal with MultiChoice for broadcast rights, including access to the public broadcaster’s archives.

Eskom corruption

It also recalled how the Asset Forfeiture Unit successfully obtained a preservation order pertaining to corruption at Eskom’s Kusile Power Station.

The order safeguarded two sections of a farm utilized as a lodge, a commercial property in Mbombela, a residence in an estate, five vehicles, a golf cart, and a quad bike.

Most significant case of 2023 for SIU

Head of Communications at the SIU, Kaizer Kganyago, told eNCA that for them, the most significant case was the tackling of corruption within the National Lotteries Commission.

The SIU uncovered corruption amounting to approximately R334 million at the National Lottery Commission NLC.

Kganyago described it as “the most alarming case.”

“It was money that was meant for people that are poor and we really just went into it to try and make sure we deal with it,” he said.

He also mentioned that the University of Fort Hare case was another significant one for them.

The SIU had investigated the University of Fort Hare after allegations arose that the university had been awarding degrees and enrolling students irregularly.

Other highlights

Some other notable highlights included the Special Tribunal’s order for the forfeiture of preserved properties and funds totaling R42 million held by Hamilton Ndlovu, Zaisan Kaihatsu, and Bugatti Security Services and Projects to the state.

Additionally, the house of Moitheri Pheto, built with funds linked to the siphoning of the National Lottery Commission (NLC) grant, was auctioned for R3.9 million.

The SIU also signed acknowledgments of debt, totaling approximately R68 million, with law firms and attorneys engaged in unlawful acts of appropriation. These firms had received duplicate payments from the Road Accident Fund as compensation for individuals injured in motor vehicle accidents on South African roads.

And lastly, the High Court of South Africa: Gauteng Division, Pretoria, granted a preservation order to the AFU and SIU, freezing an agricultural holding and a farm in Gauteng Province valued at around R53 million. This freeze was connected to the fraudulent transfer of government land to private entities and individuals.