First cold spell with light snowfall to hit SA on Friday

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

It is going to be another cold weekend for South Africans as the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned the country to brace for a cold spell that is expected in parts of the country from Friday.

This after the country experienced a cold snap in all the provinces excluding the Northern Cape last weekend.

“First cold spell of the season expected this week into the weekend over southern, central and Eastern South Africa,” said the weather service.

Widespread showers are expected over the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal from Thursday into Friday.

Light snowfall is possible in the Drakensberg regions of Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal from early Friday and is expected to continue until Saturday.

The weather service has also issued a watch for disruptive rain in Eastern Cape from Thursday.

“Localised flooding to formal/informal settlements or roads, low-lying areas and bridges as well as traffic disruptions due to slippery roads and reduced visibility,” it said.

The rain is expected in East London, Burgersdorp, Fort Beaufort, Queenstown ans surrounding areas.

A yellow(L2) warning for disruptive rain leading to localised flooding of formal and informal settlement, infrastructure damage as well as disruptions to main roads has been issued.

This is expected over the central and eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.