Goodbye winter? Gauteng residents warned to brace for hot weather this week

As winter exhales its few last breaths of cold weather, Gauteng residents have been warned to brace for a dramatic shift in temperatures this week.

It has been a bitter and cold winter, with South Africans digging deep into their closets for the extra blankets and jerseys to keep the cold out.

Goodbye winter?

Despite the cold weather, South Africans relished the fact that load shedding remained in its dark corner without creeping out and unleashing rolling blackouts as citizens gathered around their heaters to keep warm.

Gauteng was also teased with snow a few times, but residents experienced disappointing sleet and instead of the winter wonderland they were hoping for.

As August passed the midway mark, Gauteng residents can expect hot weather this week, with the mercury forecast to hit almost 30°C.

Very hot weather

According to regional forecaster Gauteng Weather, warmer weather has been forecast from Wednesday.

“Breaking: significant warming in Gauteng from Wednesday. Highest ‘post-winter’ daytime temperatures expected, with mercury potentially peaking at 29°C in Pretoria by Friday!” Gauteng Weather said in a post on X.

Temperatures

According to the temperature forecast, Johannesburg will experience a low of 9°C on Monday with the mercury hitting the 30°C on Friday.

Pretoria will also experience scorching weather this week, with a minimum of 11°C on Monday and the mercury hitting the sweltering 30°C mark on Friday.

While Gauteng is expected to be warmer this week, it may be too early to pack away those blankets and jerseys yet.

Other provinces

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast widespread morning fog patches and generally cool conditions across other provinces on Monday.

The country can expect a mix of fog, partly cloudy skies, and variable temperatures as winter weather patterns continue to influence regional conditions.

Morning fog patches are forecast for multiple provinces, including Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Northern Cape coastal areas, Western Cape, and parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

