Heavy rain, strong winds and a cold front to hit parts of SA

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued three severe weather alerts, urging residents to take precautions.

Warnings

Saws issued a Yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rainfall leading to localized flooding of susceptible formal and informal settlements or roads, and low-lying areas is expected over the south-western parts of Western Cape.

The weather service also issued a Yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves resulting in disruptions of small harbours and ports, and difficulty in navigation as well as possible storm surge are expected between Lambert’s Bay and Port Edward.

“A Yellow level 2 warning: damaging coastal winds resulting in small vessels and personal watercraft being at risk of taking in water and capsizing in locality are expected between Saldanha Bay and Port Edward,” Saws said.

Other parts of the country are expected to experience cool to very cold conditions.

“Very cold conditions are expected in places over the interior of the Eastern Cape,” Saws said.

Gauteng

Gauteng weather will be fine and cool, but partly cloudy in the north.

Mpumalanga

Fine and cool but warm in the Lowveld. It will be partly cloudy in the north-west.

Limpopo

Saws said Limpopo will be partly cloudy in the south-west, otherwise fine and cool but warm in the Lowveld.

North West

The North West will be fine and cool.

Free State

Residents can anticipate fine and cold to cool weather. It will be windy in the east

Northern Cape

Fine in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and rain in the south-west where it will be very cold.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

Western Cape

Partly cloudy and cold with isolated to scattered showers and rain, except in the north-east, but widespread in the extreme south-west. It will be cloudy in the south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to southwesterly along the west coast, otherwise strong westerly. It will become light and variable along the south-west coast from the evening.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Partly cloudy and cool with morning showers along the coast, where it will be cloudy and windy.

The wind along the coast will be Strong westerly reaching gale force at times in the early afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape

The weather in the eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy along the coast west of Kei Mouth.

The wind along the coast will be strong westerly to south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal

Residents can expect fine and cool but warm in places in the north, becoming partly cloudy in the south-east from the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-easterly, reaching fresh in places in the north, becoming moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly in the south by late morning, spreading to Kosi Bay by the evening.

