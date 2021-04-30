Mahumapelo, Lenkopane appeal ANC membership suspension

Siyanda Ndlovu

The ANC disciplinary committee in the North West earlier this week said it had found former premier Supra Mahumapelo and ANC Women’s League acting secretary Bitsa Lenkopane guilty of misconduct.

ANC provincial disciplinary committee chairperson Wendy Matsemela announced the news of the two being suspended from the party for five years.

It appears the suspension will be on hold for now as the two have formally lodged an appeal.

In an interview with the SABC‘s Samkele Maseko on Thursday, Mahumapelo confirmed he was still a member of the ANC in good standing.

“In terms of the constitution of the ANC, as soon as you lodge your appeal then the status quo remains because it means the decision of the provincial disciplinary committee is in suspense until the national disciplinary committee concludes the matter,” Mahumapelo said.

So in short it means I am a member of the ANC in good standing in terms of the constitution.

This was also confirmed in a letter by the office of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule on Friday morning.

“Your letter dated 29 April 2021 appealing against your suspension by the North West IPC is acknowledged,” reads the letter.

“In your letter, you have formally lodged your appeal against the decision in terms of rule 25.36 of the constitution. Your appeal has been referred to the NDCA your membership remains intact.”

Mahumapelo has since vowed to fight the sanctions to the end.

“I am not going to leave the matter lying down. Had I done something extraordinary against the code of conduct of the ANC and been shown how I flouted the constitution of the ANC I will accept.”

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa takes strong stand on Magashule’s turf

He also said he would support Magashule’s final decision on the step aside guidelines.

Magashule headlines the list of ANC leaders who may be forced to step aside from their positions due to charges of corruption.

Magashule is facing charges in relation to the R255 million asbestos project awarded in the Free State when he was still premier.

He was due to decide on stepping aside voluntarily on Thursday or face being forced out. There are reports the party has given him another lifeline until Sunday to finalise his consultations.

Mahumapelo said would support Magashule’s final decision and stood firm that he will not be supporting any motion to force Magashule out of his position.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe could not be contacted for comment on Magashule’s lifeline being extended.