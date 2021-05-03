Update: Two dead after helicopter crash in Durban

Siyanda Ndlovu

A helicopter crashed near the Umgeni interchange off the N2 highway bridge on Monday morning in Durban, with two people confirmed to have died as a result.

“The wreckage of a Robinson R22 helicopter was located in the overgrown vegetation next to the Umgeni River,” KZN VIP Medical Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said.

According to the South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) a preliminary report will be issued within 30 days from the day of this accident.

“The completion of the investigation will be marked by the release of a final accident report, which may contain safety recommendations aimed at improving the levels of aviation safety and the prevention of a similar accident,” said Sacaa’s spokesperson Kabelo Ledwaba.

“Rescue technicians are crossing the river in an attempt to reach the crash site. The pilot and passenger have not been located at this stage,” according to Jamieson.

Durban – N2 Service Road (Update): reports of a Helicopter Crash at Umgeni River pic.twitter.com/sJiGyhuwaZ — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) May 3, 2021

Emer-G-Med said in a statement that a bird strike at this stage of the investigation is speculated to have been the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story and be updated as more information becomes available.