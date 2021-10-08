Facebook services shut down for the second time in a week

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Facebook says it is aware that some people are having trouble accessing its apps and products on Friday night.

“We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologise for any inconvenience,” said Facebook in a statement.

This is Facebook’s second outage in a week, after experiencing some difficulties on Monday.

The social media giant shared a statement on Twitter and apologised to those whose businesses depend on its services.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.— Facebook (@Facebook) October 8, 2021

“Our engineering teams have learned that configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centres caused issues that interrupted this communication. This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centres communicate, bringing our services to a halt.”

People and businesses around the world rely on us every day to stay connected. We understand the impact that outages like these have on people’s lives, as well as our responsibility to keep people informed about disruptions to our services. We apologise to all those affected, and we’re working to understand more about what happened today so we can continue to make our infrastructure more resilient,” it said on Monday.

Monday’s outage saw CEO Mark Zuckerberg lose his position as the 5th most richest person in the world, with Forbes’ list of today’s winners and losers reporting a 6.8-billion loss for Zuckerberg.

At the time of publishing, Zuckerberg was the 7th most richest person in the world.