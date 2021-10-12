Woman accused of dismembering husband, dumping remains in pit latrines, too ill for court

Narissa Subramoney

Zimbabwean-born Nancy Majonhi was due to appear in court on Tuesday, but the matter was postponed again due to her ill health.

The Mogwase Magistrate’s Court has now ordered that a doctor examine Majonhi after failing to make her court date for the third time due to ill-health.

The medical report, which is expected to cover her physical and mental well-being, will be presented in court on 19 October.

Majonhi lived with her husband, Prosper Chipungare, 44, in a rented room in Ledig near Sun City.

North West police said the couple got into an argument on Tuesday, 28 July 2015.

Majonhi allegedly assaulted her husband with a hammer until he fainted.

She then hacked him with a spade and threw the body parts into three different pit latrines.

After the murder, Majonhi cleaned the room where the incident occurred, removing all traces of the violent confrontation.

She then went to the Sun City police station to report her husband missing.

Majonhi allegedly fled to her home in Zimbabwe after the crime.

But, after some years, she reported being “haunted by his spirit”, which kept her awake at night.

Majonhi confessed to her family and in-laws that she had killed her husband.

The families arranged for her to return to South Africa, Sun City, and hand herself over to the authorities.

Majonhi pointed the police to the different pit latrines where she threw the body parts six years ago.

Police managed to retrieve a skull and bones, which had been sent for DNA analysis.

She will remain behind bars while undergoing a health and mental examination before her next court appearance.